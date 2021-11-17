OTC Markets Group Welcomes Splitit Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Splitit Ltd. (ASX: SPT; OTCQX: STTTF, SPTTY), a global payment solution provider, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Splitit Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Splitit Ltd. began trading on November 12, 2021 on OTCQX under the symbols "STTTF" (ordinary shares) and "SPTTY" (American Depositary Shares). U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For non-U.S. companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the United States. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Splitit is delighted to have qualified to trade on the OTCQX market, also coinciding with the launch of our Level 1 ADR Program. The ability to reach more US Investors is of great importance, given the US is home to our global headquarters, and our primary commercial market. We are excited by the opportunity for increased visibility and liquidity that trading on OTCQX offers, and we look forward to engaging with more US investors over time," said Ben Malone, CFO of Splitit Ltd.

Rimon Law acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Splitit Ltd.

Splitit is a global payment solution provider that enables shoppers to use the credit they've earned by breaking up purchases into monthly interest-free installments, using their existing credit card. Splitit enables merchants to improve conversion rates and increase average order value by giving customers an easy and fast way to pay for purchases over time without requiring additional approvals. Serving many of Internet Retailer's top 500 merchants, Splitit's global footprint extends to thousands of merchants in countries around the world. Headquartered in New York, Splitit has an R&D center in Israel and offices in London and Australia.

