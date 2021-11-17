Yahoo Small Business Announces Rebrand to Verizon Small Business Essentials

Company remains committed to providing small businesses with the tools they need to start and grow, under the Verizon brand

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Yahoo Small Business, a division of Verizon Business, announced it will officially adopt the name Verizon Small Business Essentials. As a key part of the Verizon Business Group, the newly rebranded Verizon Small Business Essentials will continue to provide small businesses with industry-leading, personalized tools designed to help them start, manage and grow their business in today's digital world, no matter where they are in the small business lifecycle.

"We're excited to mark a new chapter for our brand, which has proudly supported entrepreneurs and small businesses online for more than two decades," said Chris Wayne, Managing Director at Verizon Small Business Essentials. "While our name is changing, our mission and commitment to our customers is not. We are more focused than ever on helping small businesses succeed, especially as we all continue to navigate the dynamic business landscape today."

Verizon Small Business Essentials is already playing an important role in key Verizon initiatives for small businesses, including the recently launched Verizon Small Business Digital Ready program. Through Verizon's commitment to helping small businesses succeed through education and mentorship, small business owners will be able to take advantage of learning modules, expert coaching, peer networking and more through the free Verizon Small Business Digital Ready online curriculum.

"We are excited for this strategic move for both Verizon and Verizon Small Business Essentials," said Pari Baipay, Verizon Vice President. "Verizon Small Business Essentials provides small businesses owners with the tools they need to launch and scale their ideas and remains an important part of Verizon's overall strategy for supporting small businesses and helping them thrive in the digital economy."

To celebrate the rebrand, Verizon Small Business Essentials is offering discounts for new customers on some of its most popular products and services, valid through March 31,2022, including:

Localworks annual plans: New customers can enjoy 10% off a new plan with the coupon code LOCALworks10.

$250 off a web design plan by using the coupon code DIFMDEAL. Web Design plans: New customers will receive up tooff a web design plan by using the coupon code DIFMDEAL.

Domain Registration : New customers can take advantage of 21% off business email accounts, including 5 email addresses and a domain registration.

The new Verizon Small Business Essentials website is now live. For more information, visit Verizon.com.

About Verizon Small Business Essentials

Formerly known as Yahoo Small Business, Verizon Small Business Essentials empowers business owners to launch and scale their ideas online. From creating a website to reaching new customers, Verizon Small Business Essentials solutions have been helping entrepreneurs succeed since 1998. Verizon Small Business Essentials is a division of Verizon, one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. For more information, please visit Verizon.com.

