Frost & Sullivan Presents Cedar Gate Technologies with 2021 Best Practices Technology Innovation Leadership Award

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Gate Technologies, a leading value-based care software and technology services company, announced today that Frost & Sullivan presented the organization with the 2021 Best Practices Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the population health management industry. Every year, Frost & Sullivan recognizes industry innovators, disruptors, and leaders stemming from independent and primary research market analysis, recognizing efforts to shape the future of technology.

According to the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Leadership Award: The North America Population Health Management Industry Excellence in Best Practices report, "Cedar Gate Technologies spearheads the PHM IT sector with best-in-class value-based care technologies and services. Cedar Gate Technologies allows its customers to embrace quality and risk-based payment plans seamlessly and report industry-leading outcomes in the form of shared savings, higher quality rankings, and better patient satisfaction."

"The healthcare industry's transition from volume to value has been hindered by a lack of purpose-built technology to support payers, providers, and employers on their journey to value-based care," said David B. Snow, Jr., chairman and CEO of Cedar Gate Technologies. "To empower sustainable changes in the healthcare system, value-based care technology platforms must be complete by supporting all forms of alternative payments models and they must be composable to satisfy the needs of plan sponsors and delivery systems today and in the future to improve clinical and financial outcomes. We are honored to have been selected by Frost & Sullivan as a company whose innovations meet those requirements."

Frost & Sullivan identifies companies that continuously refine their expansion strategies, keeping in mind a visionary understanding of the future, and proactively addressing new challenges and opportunities across various industries, technologies, and regions of the world. The Best Practices group spends hundreds of hours identifying companies carrying out excellence in leadership and innovation every year. With industry expertise in 12 major market sectors, Frost & Sullivan applies an internal methodology to establish key industry challenges prior to benchmarking competitors and appointing industry leaders.

About Cedar Gate Technologies

Cedar Gate Technologies empowers payers, providers, employers, and service administrators to excel at value-based care. Enhance and automate data management activities with a unified technology and services platform that delivers the analytics, care management, and payment technology necessary to pursue every payment model in all lines of business. The result? Better outcomes for everyone.

Based in Greenwich, CT, Cedar Gate Technologies is private equity backed by GTCR, a leading Chicago-based private equity firm, Ascension Ventures, a strategic healthcare venture firm, and Cobalt Ventures, the investment subsidiary of BCBS of Kansas City. Visit cedargate.com for more information.

