Globant Reports 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

- Third quarter revenues of $341.8 million, up 65.0% year-over-year
- IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.60 for the third quarter
- Non-IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.98 for the third quarter
LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Please see highlights below, including certain Non-IFRS measures. Note that reconciliations between Non-IFRS financial measures and IFRS operating results are disclosed at the end of this press release.
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
- Revenues rose to $341.8 million, representing 65.0% year-over-year growth.
- IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 38.5% compared to 37.1% in the third quarter of 2020.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.8% compared to 39.0% in the third quarter of 2020.
- IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 11.6% compared to 11.2% in the third quarter of 2020.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.5% compared to 15.3% in the third quarter of 2020.
- IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.60 compared to $0.30 in the third quarter of 2020.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.98 compared to $0.56 in the third quarter of 2020.
Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Financial Highlights
- Revenues rose to $917.3 million, representing 57.7% year-over-year growth.
- IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 38.2% compared to 37.0% in the first nine months of 2020.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.6% compared to 38.9% in the first nine months of 2020.
- IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 11.0% compared to 9.7% in the first nine months of 2020.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.4% compared to 14.8% in the first nine months of 2020.
- IFRS Diluted EPS was $1.60 compared to $0.90 in the first nine months of 2020.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $2.69 compared to $1.60 in the first nine months of 2020.
Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2021
- Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $482.6 million as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $184.4 million from $298.2 million as of December 31, 2020. As of September 30, 2021, our credit facility was fully undrawn.
- Globant completed the third quarter of 2021 with 21,849 Globers, 20,573 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.
- The geographic revenue breakdown for the third quarter of 2021 was as follows: 65.2% from North America (top country: US), 22.0% from Latin America and others (top country: Argentina), 11.1% from Europe (top country: Spain) and 1.7% from Asia (top country: India).
- In terms of currencies, 74.8% of Globant's revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were denominated in US dollars.
- During the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, Globant served 1,018 customers and continued to increase its wallet share, having 162 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 118 for the same period one year ago.
- Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the third quarter of 2021 represented 11.5%, 27.6% and 39.7% of revenues, respectively.
"According to IDC, digital transformation spending is expected to reach $6.3 trillion between 2022 and 2024. As a leader in this growing space, we continue to innovate. We recently announced new digital Studios, such as the Metaverse studio, and intend to continue expanding our capabilities, including our new Reinvention Studios focused on disruptive industries. We expect to close this year with over 56% annual revenue growth, the highest in our history as a publicly-traded company." said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder.
"Globant reported another quarter of robust revenue growth, up 65% year over year. Margins also improved, driven by our strong pricing power and SG&A efficiencies. Hiring remained solid in Q3, with the net addition of 2,223 IT professionals. We also provided robust Q4 guidance, implying a material increase in full year 2021 revenue, margin and EPS expectations. We continue to witness a demand environment stronger than ever before, and our robust pipeline makes us believe we can deliver elevated levels of growth in the coming years," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.
2021 Fourth Quarter Outlook
Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the fourth quarter of 2021:
- Fourth quarter 2021 Revenues are estimated to be at least $359 million, or 54.3% year over year growth.
- Fourth quarter 2021 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 16%-17%.
- Fourth quarter 2021 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $1.01 (assuming an average of 42.9 million diluted shares outstanding during the fourth quarter).
About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)
We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.
We have more than 21,800 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.
We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.
For more information, please visit www.globant.com
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to interim periods, this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.
Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of non-financial assets, acquisition-related charges, COVID-19 related expenses and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and its condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting.
Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, impairment of assets, acquisition-related charges COVID-19 related expenses and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.
Forward Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.
Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Globant S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Nine months ended
Three months ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Revenues
917,261
581,503
341,834
207,223
Cost of revenues
(566,591)
(366,089)
(210,342)
(130,253)
Gross profit
350,670
215,414
131,492
76,970
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(243,366)
(155,250)
(89,269)
(53,796)
Net impairment losses on financial assets
(6,516)
(3,525)
(2,513)
19
Other operating income
11
—
—
—
Profit from operations
100,799
56,639
39,710
23,193
Finance income
474
1,377
144
670
Finance expense
(8,502)
(7,439)
(2,559)
(2,333)
Other financial results, net
(2,831)
2,172
(2,176)
(1,452)
Financial results, net
(10,859)
(3,890)
(4,591)
(3,115)
Share of results of investment in associates
(233)
(375)
—
(293)
Other (expense) income, net
(2,887)
(3,624)
(2,444)
(3,667)
Profit before income tax
86,820
48,750
32,675
16,118
Income tax
(19,596)
(13,222)
(7,065)
(3,779)
Net income for the period
67,224
35,528
25,610
12,339
- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
(2,627)
(2,539)
(189)
(1,002)
- Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI
(18)
—
(18)
23
- Gains and losses on cash flow hedges
673
(848)
577
(14)
Total comprehensive income for the period
65,252
32,141
25,980
11,346
Net income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
67,092
35,528
25,478
12,339
Non-controlling interest
132
—
132
—
Net income for the period
67,224
35,528
25,610
12,339
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
65,120
32,141
25,848
11,346
Non-controlling interest
132
—
132
—
Total comprehensive income for the period
65,252
32,141
25,980
11,346
Earnings per share
Basic
1.65
0.93
0.61
0.31
Diluted
1.60
0.90
0.60
0.30
Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)
Basic
40,688
38,113
41,625
39,629
Diluted
41,872
39,314
42,809
40,830
Globant S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
399,726
278,939
Investments
82,879
19,284
Trade receivables
294,356
196,020
Other assets
7,018
8,146
Other receivables
53,061
31,633
Other financial assets
2,922
1,577
Total current assets
839,962
535,599
Non-current assets
Trade Receivables
—
5,644
Investments
1,027
615
Other assets
5,351
6,954
Other Receivables
22,832
9,629
Deferred tax assets
53,907
41,507
Investment in associates
—
3,154
Other financial assets
23,166
15,147
Property and equipment
115,853
101,027
Intangible assets
96,943
86,721
Right-of-use assets
122,043
90,010
Goodwill
495,633
392,760
Total non-current assets
936,755
753,168
TOTAL ASSETS
1,776,717
1,288,767
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade payables
64,119
35,266
Payroll and social security taxes payable
150,112
111,881
Borrowings
524
907
Other financial liabilities
63,160
19,822
Lease liabilities
19,606
15,358
Tax liabilities
12,247
11,804
Income tax payable
13,517
10,511
Other liabilities
4,010
81
Total current liabilities
327,295
205,630
Non-current liabilities
Trade payables
4,637
5,240
Borrowings
2,103
25,061
Other financial liabilities
53,513
74,376
Lease liabilities
97,466
72,240
Deferred tax liabilities
8,711
13,698
Income tax payable
3,961
—
Provisions for contingencies
14,529
12,583
Total non-current liabilities
184,920
203,198
TOTAL LIABILITIES
512,215
408,828
Capital and reserves
Issued capital
50,003
47,861
Additional paid-in capital
855,678
541,157
Other reserves
(4,646)
(2,674)
Retained earnings
360,687
293,595
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
1,261,722
879,939
Non-controlling interests
2,780
—
Total equity
1,264,502
879,939
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,776,717
1,288,767
Globant S.A.
Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)
Nine months ended
Three months ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit
Gross Profit
350,670
215,414
131,492
76,970
Depreciation and amortization expense
9,482
7,329
3,599
2,690
Share-based compensation expense
2,824
3,419
994
1,091
Adjusted gross profit
362,976
226,162
136,085
80,751
Adjusted gross profit margin
39.6
%
38.9
%
39.8
%
39.0
%
Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(243,366)
(155,250)
(89,269)
(53,796)
Depreciation and amortization expense
35,126
15,459
13,381
5,562
Share-based compensation expense
24,412
16,003
8,621
5,518
Acquisition-related charges (a)
9,378
6,127
2,782
1,879
COVID-19-related charges (b)
—
(613)
—
(613)
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses
(174,450)
(118,274)
(64,485)
(41,450)
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues
(19.0)
%
(20.3)
%
(18.9)
%
(20.0)
%
Reconciliation of Adjusted Profit from Operations
Profit from Operations
100,799
56,639
39,710
23,193
Share-based compensation expense
27,236
19,422
9,615
6,609
Impairment of tax credits
—
(8)
—
(8)
Acquisition-related charges (a)
20,464
7,303
6,991
2,263
COVID-19-related charges (b)
2,228
2,751
—
(434)
Impairment of assets
(11)
—
—
—
Adjusted Profit from Operations
150,716
86,107
56,316
31,623
Adjusted Profit from Operations margin
16.4
%
14.8
%
16.5
%
15.3
%
Reconciliation of Net income for the period
Net income for the period
67,092
35,528
25,478
12,339
Share-based compensation expense
27,236
19,422
9,615
6,609
Impairment of tax credits
—
(8)
—
(8)
Acquisition-related charges (a)
26,398
11,063
10,196
5,920
COVID-19-related charges (b)
2,228
2,751
—
(434)
Impairment of assets
(11)
—
—
—
Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments (c)
(10,336)
(5,814)
(3,408)
(1,399)
Adjusted Net income
112,607
62,942
41,881
23,027
Adjusted Net income margin
12.3
%
10.8
%
12.3
%
11.1
%
Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS
Adjusted Net income
112,607
62,942
41,881
23,027
Diluted shares
41,872
39,314
42,809
40,830
Adjusted Diluted EPS
2.69
1.60
0.98
0.56
(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.
(b) COVID-19 related charges include, when applicable, bad debt provision related to the effect of COVID-19 on our customers businesses, donations and other expenses directly attributable to the pandemic that are both incremental to charges incurred prior to the outbreak and not expected to recur once the crisis has subsided and operations return to normal and clearly separable from normal operations. Moreover, these charges also include rent concessions that we were granted due to the pandemic environment.
(c) Non-IFRS adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS for Q3 of 2020 reflects the tax impact of non-IFRS adjustments. Non-IFRS adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS for Q3 2020, previously presented were recast to conform to the current presentation.
Globant S.A.
Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)
Metrics
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Total Employees
14,340
16,251
17,267
19,428
21,849
IT Professionals
13,436
15,290
16,284
18,350
20,573
North America Revenues %
70.0
65.9
63.1
63.8
65.2
Latin America and Others Revenues %
22.4
24.3
23.6
21.6
22.0
Europe Revenues %
7.6
9.8
12.0
13.2
11.1
Asia Revenues %
1.3
1.4
1.7
USD Revenues %
84.5
85.8
77.7
76.4
74.8
Other Currencies Revenues %
15.5
14.2
22.3
23.6
25.2
Top Customer %
10.8
10.7
10.5
10.3
11.5
Top 5 Customers %
32.2
30.0
28.4
26.4
27.6
Top 10 Customers %
45.0
42.9
41.0
39.8
39.7
Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)
893
798
860
941
1,018
Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months)
118
129
139
154
162
