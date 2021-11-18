New Grand Wagoneer, Dodge Charger Hold Value Better Than Direct Competitors: J.D. Power

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/Stellantis)

Eighth straight year Dodge Charger tops full-size passenger cars

All-new Grand Wagoneer first among full-size luxury utility vehicles

First year of eligibility for Grand Wagoneer, now in dealerships

The all-new Grand Wagoneer SUV and the iconic Dodge Charger have topped their respective segments in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards.

It marks the eighth consecutive year the Charger has outperformed all comers among full-size passenger cars and an auspicious debut for the Grand Wagoneer as it surpasses all competitors in the full-size luxury utility category. The SUV is in its first year of production.

"These results bode well for our customers because residual value is a key consideration of the buying process," said Jeff Kommor, U.S head of sales, Stellantis. "We're proud to provide customers with the confidence that their hard-earned money is well-spent."

The Grand Wagoneer revives a legendary nameplate with best-in-class towing capability, best-in-class overall passenger-compartment volume, and best-in-class second- and third-row legroom. Deliveries to dealers have been accelerating since shipping began Sept. 25.

Meanwhile, more and more people are discovering the benefits of buying a Dodge Charger, as sales rose 15% through the third quarter, compared with the first nine months of last year. For model-year 2022, America's only four-door muscle car offers a choice of five engines, rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, and an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard equipment.

This year's ALG showing builds on a momentous run by Stellantis brands marked by improving quality scores, consistently high customer-appreciation ratings and growing customer satisfaction.

The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards recognize vehicles in 27 segments that are projected to hold the highest percentage of their manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) after a three-year period, an important factor in the total cost of ownership.

A residual value is the forecasted amount a vehicle will be worth at a certain point in the future and is primarily used to calculate the value of the vehicle at the end of a lease agreement.

"Despite the challenging market, our total sales were still up through three quarters, compared with an equally challenging climate last year," Kommor said. "This speaks loudly and clearly to the way our product line is resonating with the buying public."

Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

Follow company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Company website: www.stellantis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna

Twitter: @StellantisNA

YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis