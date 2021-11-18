NEXCOM's iNAS 330 Improves Data Security in Harsh Operating Environments

TAIPEI, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of network appliances, announced today the release of iNAS 330, a network-attached storage (NAS) device designed to enhance data security in tough operation environments, including the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas sectors. Supporting data-critical applications with robust data protection at the hardware and system levels, the iNAS 330 delivers enhanced system reliability and compliance with EN50155 and EN61373, extended temperature support from -40°C to 70°C, and IP54-compliant water and dust resistance.

NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of network appliances, announced today the release of iNAS 330, a network-attached storage (NAS) device designed to enhance data security in tough operation environments, including the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas sectors. Supporting data-critical applications with robust data protection at the hardware and system levels, the iNAS 330 delivers enhanced system reliability.

The rugged iNAS 330 delivers high performance, reliable storage and data collection for oil exploration, transportation operations, industrial automation, and more. The iNAS 330 is a IEEE 802.3af/at compliant PoE Powered Device (PD), so it can be installed in places without an AC or DC power source, the dual PoE+ interface ensures power redundancy for higher reliability and stability.

To maintain data integrity in harsh conditions, the iNAS 330 is designed to mitigate risk, including vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and water and dust ingress. The fanless design provides highly efficient dust and water-protection, with an IP 54-rated chassis. The iNAS 330 comes with three hard drive bays, for both large storage capacity and high fault tolerance, delivering a maximum capacity of 3TB.

For fast-track enabling, NEXCOM's proprietary embedded system - Atlas OS™ - can be optionally installed in the iNAS 330 as a quick solution ready eval kit. Atlas OS™ features a web-based UI, with a centralized management panel and dual-desktop system. It provides real-time information delivery and multiple methods for monitoring and managing the iNAS 330. Atlas OS™ leverages NEXCOM RAID Damage Detection and Protection Technology to enhance protection against disk failures.

To learn more, please refer to the solution brief.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities, and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit. NCS focuses on the latest network technology and helps to build reliable network infrastructure, by delivering professional design and manufacturing services for customers all over the world. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, uCPE, SD-WAN, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications for businesses of all sizes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.