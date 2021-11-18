Hello Kitty Land Tokyo features the world's largest virtual music festival venue on five underground floors on Dec. 11th and 12th, 2021. And Sanrio characters will join gorgeous artists such as Kizuna AI, Hatsune Miku, AKB48 and other famous artists.

Sanrio's first Metaverse Event "SANRIO Virtual Fes in Sanrio Puroland" with VRChat will be held for two days.

Sanrio's first Metaverse Event "SANRIO Virtual Fes in Sanrio Puroland" with VRChat will be held for two days. Hello Kitty Land Tokyo features the world's largest virtual music festival venue on five underground floors on Dec. 11th and 12th, 2021. And Sanrio characters will join gorgeous artists such as Kizuna AI, Hatsune Miku, AKB48 and other famous artists.

TOKYO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanrio Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Sanrio"; Headquartered in Tokyo; Tomokuni Tsuji, President and CEO) and Sanrio Entertainment Co., Ltd. (President and CEO: Aya Komaki, Tokyo) have teamed up with VRChat Inc. (VRChat), a U.S. company that operates a social VR platform, to hold the virtual music festival, SANRIO Virtual Fes in Sanrio Puroland, on Dec. 11th (Sat.) and Dec. 12th (Sun), 17:00 - 22:00 / B5 floor 19:00-24:00 (JST). Gugenka Corporation (Head office: Niigata Pref. CEO: Masafumi Mikami) and 0b4k3, the organizer of the VR club "GHOSTCLUB", have been invited as the overall directors of the festival.

Main Visual : images of the

Official website: https://v-fes.sanrio.co.jp/en.html

The world's first "SANRIO Virtual Fes in Sanrio Puroland" will be the music festival where artists, virtual artists, and Sanrio characters will perform in the huge 5-floor underground space. Various artists including virtual artists such as Kizuna AI, Hatsune Miku, and Sanrio characters will perform in the huge space spanning five underground floors. It will be one of the world's largest metaverse events with a new sensation, where everyone from Sanrio fans to advance users can enjoy the music live and communicate with each other virtually.

SANRIO Virtual Fes in Sanrio Puroland can be enjoyed easily with smartphones, PCs, and other devices. People can dive into the virtual space by becoming a Sanrio character with an original avatar for this event. In the VRChat pay area, Hello Kitty ribbons will appear when avatars high-five each other in the virtual space. During the live music performance, people can enjoy the unique virtual performances as if the artist is right in front of them in the most immersive experience. In the communication area, there will be a store selling original goods exclusive to this event.

The theme park and the virtual space will be fused by this new metaverse technology to create the "SANRIO Virtual Fes in Sanrio Puroland". And it hopes this opportunity will be a good chance for many people to become familiar with Sanrio characters and visit Sanrio Puroland in real.

*The name "metaverse" was originally given to a fictional virtual space service in "Snow Crash". Later, as technology evolved and a variety of virtual space services appeared, it came to be used as a generic term for them as well.

Appendix:

Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021 and Sunday, December 12, 2021, 17:00 - 22:00 (JST)

(B5 floor: until 24:00 JST)

Location: Virtual Sanrio Puroland

Sponsor: Sanrio Company, Ltd. and Sanrio Entertainment Co., Ltd.

Planning and production: Interdimensional TOKYO, Gugenka Corporation, Melody Fair Corporation, VRChat Inc.

Support: Astonishment Inc., Pocket RD Inc., BALS Inc.

Further Information

SANRIO Virtual Fes in Sanrio Puroland Factbook (Floor Guide, The 52 artists/groups, Original Avatars, Artist collaboration digital figure, Platforms, Ticket Prices etc.)

https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Sanrio-Virtual-Fes-in-Sanrio-Puroland_Factbook_EN_2021.11.pdf

Links:

Official website: https://v-fes.sanrio.co.jp/en.html

Official SNS: Twitter https://twitter.com/SANRIO_Vfes

How to participate:

People can participate in Sanrio Virtual Fes in Sanrio Puroland from PC-connected VR (Oculus/Vive/Index + Gaming PC), Gaming PC, standalone VR (Oculus Quest etc.), PC (Windows/Mac), and smartphones.

Link to other images:

Main Visual ( https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/VfesMV.jpg )

Key Visual ( https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/VfesKV-scaled.jpg )

Avatar ( https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Avatar-scaled.jpg )

B3 Teaser ( https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/B3_Teaser.png )

Kizuna AI ( https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Kizuna-AI-scaled.jpg )

* Please be sure to include copyright information when posting images

©AKB48 ©Kizuna AI ©BANDAI NAMCO Arts Inc. ©ANYCOLOR, Inc. Art by KEI ©Crypton Future Media, INC. ©Mirai Akari Project ©Siro Channel ©︎YuNi © 2016 COVER Corp. © '21 SANRIO SP-M © '21 SANRIO S/F・G ©'21 SANRIO 著作(株)サンリオ

News Release: https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/20211117_SET_Vpuro_EN_FNL.pdf

Notes to the editors:

About Sanrio

Sanrio is famous for a variety of fancy character goods such as Hello Kitty, and has developed more than 400 types of its own characters. The company is also involved in film production and publishing. In addition, the company is also involved in the theme park business, including Sanrio Puroland (Tokyo) and Harmonyland (Oita).

About Sanrio Entertainment / Sanrio Puroland

Sanrio Puroland, operated by Sanrio Entertainment Co. Ltd, is also known as 'Hello Kitty Land', a theme park to meet and experience its much-loved Sanrio characters including Hello Kitty which enjoys worldwide popularity. Considered the "Mecca of Sanrio characters", the park draws great numbers of fans from around the world.

Located in the outer districts of Tokyo, Sanrio Puroland is an indoor theme park, visitors can enjoy regardless of the weather. Sanrio Entertainment Co. Ltd also runs an outdoor theme park, Harmonyland, located in Oita Prefecture in Kyushu.

More information about Sanrio Puroland is available at http://en.puroland.jp/.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/puroland_global/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sanrio Entertainment Co., Ltd.