SkinCeuticals Announces Opening of SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ In Partnership With Maffi Plastic Surgery SkinCeuticals and Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Terry Maffi Provide State-of-the-Art Skincare to Consumers in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the #1 medical professional skincare brand in the US, announces the opening of the SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by Maffi Plastic Surgery, located in Scottsdale, Arizona. This new location, in partnership with board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Terry Maffi, is the latest addition to the SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ network, joining existing locations in St. Helena, CA, Stamford, CT, Houston, TX, Palm Desert, CA, and Grand Rapids, MI.

SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by Maffi Plastic Surgery is an integrated skincare destination offering cutting edge, doctor-validated services with the ease and convenience that meets the demands of today's consumer. With the tagline, "Great Skin, Made Easy," the doctor and brand become more innovative and accessible than ever.

Of the partnership, Dr. Terry Maffi says "Partnering with SkinCeuticals to open a SkinCeuticals SkinLab location was a logical choice for our practice to reach new patients where they live, work, and shop. Our SkinLab location, in Scottsdale Quarter, is a state-of-the-art skincare destination dedicated to providing the best skin care knowledge, cosmetic treatments, and retail experience to visitors and patients alike.

Stephanie Kramer, General Manager of SkinCeuticals says, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by Maffi Plastic Surgery. The dedication of Dr. Terry Maffi and team is seen in the complete experience and expert knowledge they bring to their patients as our SkinCeuticals partners. Together we are able to offer the most well-rounded skincare regimens and cutting-edge treatments on the market." She continues, "We were founded by dermatologist Dr. Sheldon Pinnell and are currently in over 6,000 doctor offices nationwide. In the past 5 years, we successfully rolled out our flagship-doctor partner program with over 100 dermatologists and plastic surgeons who trust in our science and business expertise, exclusively selling our brand. Together with industry visionaries like Dr. Maffi, SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ introduces the next generation of skincare enthusiasts to our doctors and to our brand."

Visitors can look forward to a relaxing, stress-free environment and a simplified treatment menu including an expert skincare consultation featuring the SkinCeuticals exclusive SkinScope LED diagnostic. The space encourages consumers to unplug and unwind in the sleek product discovery areas, shop brand heroes such as antioxidants and corrective creams for a comprehensive regimen personalized by skincare experts. A Dermablend Professional® makeup finishing station is available for touchups following treatments.

In partnership with esteemed physicians, SkinCeuticals curated 3 science-backed signature treatments that deliver professional-grade results with minimal effort and downtime. Treatments, all within one hour long, include:

SKINSMOOTH: LED Micropeel + Phyto treatment using red light therapy paired with a chemical peel for a perfect skin refresh, ideal for party prep or a rough skin day.

SKINBRIGHT: HydraFacial™ + Micropeel treatment helps restore what daily life can take from your skin. Perfect for routine maintenance or seasonal skin concerns.

SKINFIRM: Microneedling + HB5 treatment goes deeper to address more intensive concerns. Skin will appear firmer and more youthful-looking in a few days.

These signature treatments are exclusively available at SkinCeuticals SkinLab™. In addition to the signature treatments, SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ will offer aesthetic services through the expertise of trained medical professionals, overseen and credentialed by our physicians, which include injectables such as neuromodulators and fillers, and lasers. Results are complemented with state-of-the-art SkinCeuticals homecare. Additional services to be announced seasonally.

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS®

Founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, SkinCeuticals® discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. As leaders in antioxidant and sun protection technology, SkinCeuticals® products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.SkinCeuticals.com.

Contact: Laura Cummins at SkinCeuticals: (212) 984-4907/LCummins@skinceuticals.com

ABOUT Maffi Plastic Surgery

Dr. Terry Maffi along with his skilled team of experienced registered nurses and licensed medical aestheticians, offer the latest treatments in aesthetic rejuvenation. The practice includes 5 unique and integrated clinics. We offer cutting-edge surgical procedures, aesthetic injection treatments, laser treatments, and skin care treatments with proven medical-grade skin care products.

At Maffi Clinics, we understand choosing to undergo aesthetic plastic surgery or a non-surgical treatment is a very personal decision. From your initial phone call to your final follow-up visit, we provide the personal attention you deserve and uphold our uncompromising standards for safety and exemplary patient care.

15037 N. Scottsdale Rd Suite 190 Scottsdale, Arizona 85254 • 480-525-6050 • Hello@skinlabmaffi.com • @skinlabmaffi • skinlabmaffi.com

