Southwest Gas and RTC Partner to Expand Clean Fuel Transit Options in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) and U.S. Gain are excited to announce a partnership that will provide RTC's transit buses with a cleaner, operationally cost-effective fuel source to help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and decrease operating costs.

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN)-approved agreement allows Southwest Gas to provide RTC with environmentally friendly Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) to fuel most of the agency's public transit fleet. U.S. Gain, a Sustainable Energy SolutionsSM provider, was selected to supply the RNG.

RNG can be used in everything that already uses natural gas. Sourced from a variety of organic byproducts, the resulting RNG has a low, neutral, or negative carbon intensity (CI) score depending on its feedstock. The production of RNG itself captures methane that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere while the use of the gas results in carbon dioxide emission reductions when compared to diesel. Southwest Gas has been working with several customers in our service territory who are either RNG developers or organizations seeking renewable natural gas supply.*

"Southwest Gas is committed to stewarding a sustainable future through both our operations and the clean and affordable renewable natural gas we deliver to customers. RNG is a powerful solution which will help Southwest Gas customers reduce GHG emissions. At 35 percent**, the transportation sector makes up the largest percentage of GHG emissions in Nevada. This important and forward-thinking partnership demonstrates our ability to provide our valued customers and communities with sustainable energy solutions and technologies that are environmentally friendly," said John Hester, CEO and President of Southwest Gas. "We are committed to providing clean energy for generations to come and are proud to join forces with the RTC and U.S. Gain to help expand sustainable transit options in Southern Nevada."

"RNG will provide the RTC with the ability to use clean fuel technology that is compatible with existing vehicles and fueling infrastructure," said M.J. Maynard, RTC CEO. "This is significant as it will help us reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout Southern Nevada while saving up to $1.2 million in operating costs."

"Collaboratives like this accelerate RNG adoption for fleets spanning industries and geographies," said Bryan Nudelbacher, U.S. Gain's Director of Business Development. "We're honored to partner with Southwest Gas and the RTC – showcasing the real value RNG has and the sustainability case associated with both the development and use of the gas. With experience managing over 30 RNG development projects, we're steadfast in connecting fleets with RNG supply, streamlining decarbonization efforts across their value chain."

This collaboration supports efforts to reduce GHG emissions in Nevada to zero or near-zero levels by 2050 and is another example of the role Southwest Gas plays in reducing their overall carbon footprint. ***

About Southwest Gas

Celebrating 90 years of providing clean, affordable natural gas service, Southwest Gas Corporation proudly serves over 2 million customers in Arizona, California and Nevada safely and reliably. Additionally, we stand committed to the innovative use of renewable natural gas to help businesses, communities and the transportation industry meet their emission-reduction goals with carbon-neutral solutions. For more information about Southwest Gas, please visit www.swgas.com .

About RTC

The RTC is the transit authority, transportation planning organization, regional traffic management agency and administrator of Southern Nevada Strong, the regional planning effort for the Las Vegas valley. The RTC's vision is to provide a safe, convenient and effective regional transportation system that enhances mobility and air quality for citizens and visitors. The RTC encourages residents and visitors to use a variety of transportation choices to help reduce traffic congestion, clean the air and improve the quality of life in Southern Nevada. For more information about the RTC and its major initiatives or to download its transit app rideRTC or visit rtcsnv.com.

About U.S. Gain

U.S. Gain is a leader in the development and distribution of alternative fuel and renewable thermal energy. Over the past ten years, we've diversified throughout the renewable natural gas supply chain, becoming vertically integrated to provide the cleanest fuel and energy at the best value. We're developing renewable natural gas at farms, landfills, and wastewater treatment plants to reduce emissions for sustainably driven organizations. Further, we continue to build a platform of alternative fuels that enable the polyfuel future fleets demand (inclusive of RNG, electric, hydrogen, renewable diesel, biodiesel, and propane) while also offering credit generation services under the RFS, LCFS, and CFP programs. Backed by the strength and size of U.S. Venture, Inc., a leading provider of transportation products and insight driving the world forward, we are committed to finding a better way to succeed by offering unrivaled expertise, tenacity, and character in all we do. To learn more, visit www.usgain.com.

