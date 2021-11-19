Witherite Law Group, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, And V-103 Double Support And Outreach Efforts To Feed 2,000 Families For Thanksgiving

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars started lining up at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church campus as early as 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning. By 6 a.m., the line was near capacity, which prompted Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck, to double the support for its annual holiday giveaway event, a week ahead of Thanksgiving. Thousands of metro Atlanta families will now have food on the table Thanksgiving Day after New Birth senior pastor Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant, founder of Witherite Law Group Amy Witherite, and V-103 morning show host Big Tigger provided 2,000 families with turkeys, hams, food, and inspiration ahead of the holiday season.

"We have too many people still in need, and I think this is a great indication that we need to do more," said Amy Witherite. "The aftereffects and the current effects of the pandemic are not over. It's important for us to do our part to help people and make their lives a little bit better."

With a nationwide turkey shortage and rising prices, families were grateful for the opportunity to receive a turkey and other staple items to make a meal for their families this Thanksgiving. What started as an effort to provide 1,000 families with free Thanksgiving meal boxes and turkeys quickly grew as cars piled into the New Birth parking lot early Wednesday morning, prompting Witherite and Bryant to double down on the planned outreach effort to expand the donations to an additional 1,000 families.

"Amy and the Witherite Law Group team continue to be exceptional partners with V-103 in serving the community beyond just business objectives, but truly making the investment in time and resources to positively make an impact in the Atlanta area," said Rick Caffey, senior vice president and market manager of Audacy Atlanta.

Since the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the economic hardships that resulted, the demand for food assistance has been even greater. People have been known to drive in from as far as an hour away to have a meal on the table for their families. New Birth's food pantry, known as The King's Table, has provided free food to more than 837,000 people to date, including $3 million in food, supplies, essential medical supplies, and household items.

"The bleak reality is that the COVID-19 pandemic not only marks a global health crisis but also a financial one that has increased food insecurities across the nation and around the world," said Dr. Bryant. "What we experienced today demonstrated that the need is not a hypothetical one, but a sobering reality that food insecurities are right here in our community and must be addressed, even post-pandemic."

The Thanksgiving boxes, which were provided on a first-come, first-served basis, were filled with fresh fruits, vegetables, shelf-stable food items, and other essential items for families financially impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

ABOUT WITHERITE LAW GROUP

Witherite Law Group is a personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Atlanta (also serving Columbus and Macon), Dallas, and Fort Worth. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, led by Senior Pastor Jamal Harrison Bryant, is guided by the principle to lead the world to worship God through serving, loving, evangelizing, and discipleship. New Birth's vision is to love, live, and lead like Christ. The international ministry, with more than 10,000 parishioners, continues to offer spiritual enrichment and hope to its members and community by offering online services during the global pandemic caused by COVID-19.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

Witherite Law Group Social Media Links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WitheriteLaw/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/witheritelaw/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WitheriteLaw



1-800-TruckWreck Media Links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/1800TruckWreck/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/1800truckwreck/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/1800truckwreck

View original content:

SOURCE Witherite Law Group