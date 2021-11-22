AKASA Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AKASA is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at AKASA. This year, 94% of employees said AKASA is a great place to work – 35 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"For the second straight year, we are thrilled to be a Great Place to Work-Certified™ employer," said Malinka Walaliyadde, co-founder and CEO of AKASA. "We've sought out experts across technology, healthcare and more who have a passion to holistically improve the healthcare experience for all. Part of our DNA is the culture we have built which is mission-driven yet flexible, diverse, and inclusive – one where everyone is welcome. We are proud of the workplace we've created where employees feel empowered to be bold and make a lasting impact in our mission to build the future of healthcare with AI."

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that AKASA is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

In the survey, employees rated AKASA highly on factors including feeling welcome when joining the company, flexibility to take time off when needed, providing the necessary resources to work efficiently and having team members go the extra mile to get things done.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

AKASA has a work-from-anywhere attitude and we are hiring.

About AKASA

AKASA is the leading developer of AI for healthcare operations. AKASA scales human intelligence with leading-edge AI and ML securely trained on customer data to learn unique systems, continuously adapt to changing environments, and deliver comprehensive automation and analytics for complex workflows. The result is a seamlessly integrated, customized solution that reduces operating costs, frees up staff to do the work they love, and helps health systems allocate resources to where they matter most.

Step into the future of healthcare with AKASA.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

