InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Device to Summon Emergency Assistance (CPC-643)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to summon emergency assistance, especially in a remote location," said an inventor, from Agawan, Mass., "so I invented the WRISTBAND LOCATOR. My design could provide added peace of mind for the user."

The invention provides an effective way to report a location for emergency assistance. In doing so, it ensures that the device is readily available if needed. As a result, it enhances safety and it can be used in water and on land in urban, suburban or rural locations. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, outdoor enthusiasts, boaters, etc.

