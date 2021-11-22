Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: RSNA 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following event roundup from Virtual Press Office is a list of featured exhibitors for RSNA 2021, the place where new ideas and technologies that redefine what it means to work as a radiologist will come to life, which takes place from November 28 – December 2 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois and virtually.

Alpha Source Group

Booth #7937

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/AlphaSourceGroup

Alpha Source Group is your next-generation service partner that's reinventing technical services, depot services and the parts supply chain within the healthcare industry. Our breadth of healthcare segments served, depth of capabilities, and scale allow us to deliver service and parts, better and faster to our customers. We achieve this through our affiliate brands, Alpha Source, BC Technical and Medical Optics.



We are vendor agnostic, meaning that we're neutral and can work with everyone — other ISO's, OEMs, healthcare providers, IDN's, asset managers — to handle complex challenges with multiple partnerships.

We're capable of simultaneously maintaining these types of diverse customer relationships because of our "4F Model" - fast, flexible, friendly and familiar.



Fast – We react with speed.

Flexible – We adapt to solve your unique problems.

Friendly – We are brand neutral and collaborative.

Familiar – We understand your needs and can develop custom solutions.

Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp

Booth #6603

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/Apollo

Apollo is a healthcare IT company with a reputation for delivering quality Enterprise Imaging solutions that address both clinical multimedia workflow management needs and vendor neutral storage requirements. Apollo's Enterprise Imaging solution, arcc®, enables clinicians to deliver positive care outcomes in a more efficient manner by centrally and securely managing clinical images and their associated metadata. arcc provides both orders- and encounters-based imaging workflows for 45 specialty-specific departments across the healthcare enterprise. This enables every department throughout the enterprise to acquire, manage, and securely access all clinical content for one patient view through one platform.

Aspect Imaging

Booth #2905

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/AspectImaging

The critical information only available from MRI. The safety and efficiency of keeping the baby in the NICU. With the Embrace® Neonatal MRI System from Aspect Imaging, Ltd, both are now possible, without compromise. The first system designed exclusively for the specific needs of the NICU baby, while keeping the entire process inside the NICU, the 1.0 Tesla Embrace has a small footprint designed to fit into space similar to a private family room in the NICU.

What would your team like to change in the current process? No IV line extensions, no external equipment changes, no scheduling challenges, no long delays in the Radiology department and no requirement to transport the baby out of the NICU. These extra challenges are part of the past when the Embrace becomes part of your NICU, keeping everyone in their comfort zone: clinical teams, parents and babies. A workflow the NICU team desires, the critical data clinical decisions demand and the comfort of the NICU the baby requires.

Better care demands better technology.

Bracco Diagnostics Inc.

Booth #1129

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/BraccoDiagnostics

Bracco Diagnostics Inc. (BDI), with headquarters in Monroe Township, NJ, is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bracco Imaging SpA. BDI offers a product and solution portfolio for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray Imaging (including Computed Tomography-CT, Interventional Radiology, and Cardiac Catheterization), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents. Our continually evolving portfolio is completed by a range of medical devices, advanced administration systems and dose-management software. For additional information about Bracco's products, and for full prescribing information, please visit imaging.bracco.com/us-en.

Densitas, Inc.

Booth #2952

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/Densitas

Densitas® is a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions for mammography and breast cancer screening designed to reduce health care costs and increase quality and appropriateness of care. Densitas® designs solutions that align with value-based care delivery models, focusing on precision breast health, mammography quality, workflow efficiencies, national mammography reporting standards, FDA MQSA EQUIP compliance, and radiological technologist training. Learn more at densitas.health.

Double Black Imaging

Booth #3129

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/DoubleBlackImaging

Double Black Imaging is proud to be the largest medical display supplier, ergonomic workstation provider and calibration software developer that creates 100% of their software and performs 100% display system integration in the USA. Their team has a renowned history of providing the industry's finest customer service; Double Black Imaging is continually acknowledged by thousands of Radiologists and IT Professionals who put their trust in DBI every day. Double Black Imaging is dedicated to developing innovative imaging solutions that greatly improve image quality and stability. Making imaging more efficient to reduce healthcare costs is what DBI stands for. doubleblackimaging.com

Flywheel

Booth #4938

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/Flywheel

Flywheel is the revolutionary research data management platform powering healthcare innovation by accelerating collaboration, enabling machine learning, and streamlining the massive task of data aggregation, curation and management. By leveraging cloud scalability and automating research workflows, Flywheel helps organizations scale research data and analysis, improve scientific collaboration and accelerate discoveries. Flywheel offers comprehensive solutions for life sciences, pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and clinical research. Flywheel is headquartered in Minneapolis and has offices in the Bay Area, St. Louis, and Budapest.

Fovia Ai

Booth #4535

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/Fovia

Fovia Ai Continues Expansion - Explore new Artificial Intelligence solutions from Fovia Ai, Inc. along with Advanced Visualization technology from parent company Fovia, Inc.. XStream® aiCockpit® & XStream® aiPlatform® enable radiologists and clinicians to efficiently access, visualize and interact with AI results directly within their existing workflows from any PACS, worklist, dictation software or hospital system. These vendor-neutral AI results products allow you to:

Quickly add AI visualization to existing products

Deliver AI results directly within radiologist workflows

Bridge the gap between AI developers, PACS and hospitals

Complementary products in Fovia Ai's product suite include: F.A.S.T.® AI Annotation, F.A.S.T.® AI Validation, F.A.S.T.® AI Workflows, F.A.S.T.® Interactive AI, F.A.S.T.® Interactive Segmentation. These tools allow clinicians to efficiently and seamlessly interact with AI-augmented radiology data using intuitive tools for annotation, validation, modification, acceptance/rejection, interaction with and segmentation of data.

Fovia, Inc. is a world leader in advanced visualization, providing cloud-based, zero-footprint imaging SDKs to OEM partners. As the developer of High Definition Volume Rendering® Fovia's software enables advanced diagnostic applications, custom workflows and high-performance interactive imaging.

Explore how to:

Deploy anytime, anywhere advanced visualization

Expand with cloud-based imaging tools

Scale 2D and 3D product development technology for OEMs

The flexible architecture of Fovia Ai's product suite and Fovia's nearly two decades of radiology integration experience facilitate seamless integrations with a variety of partners, platforms, processors and operating systems.

Visit Fovia Ai at Booth 4535 at RSNA to learn more, or visit fovia.ai and fovia.com.

Guerbet

Booth #1711

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/Guerbet

At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. This is our purpose. We are a leader in medical imaging worldwide, offering a wide range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. A pioneer since 95 years in the field of contrast media with over 2,600 people globally, we are continuously innovating with 10% of revenue dedicated to Research & Development and four centers in France, Israel and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B – mid caps) and generated €712 million in revenue in 2020. For more information, please visit guerbet.com.

Illuminate

Booth #6711

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/Illuminate

Illuminate was created by software engineers who are passionate about partnering with physicians to develop solutions that make their jobs easier and optimize patient care. We've built our entire business around helping health care practices thrive in an increasingly digital world. Physician-driven innovation is at the heart of everything we do at Illuminate. From superior health outcomes and administrative efficiencies to improved compliance. Illuminate applications lead the way in helping doctors, hospital administrators and academia focus on what they do best: deliver outstanding patient care. Illuminate software is developed exclusively in America by a diverse, multi-cultural team of experts.

Kheiron Medical Technologies

Booth #4738

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/KheironMed

Founded in 2016 by Peter Kecskemethy and Tobias Rijken, Kheiron Medical Technologies is an applied science company focused on supporting cancer diagnostics with machine learning that works with radiologists so that every patient has a better fighting chance. Its initial focus is improving the outcomes for the more than two million women diagnosed globally every year with breast cancer. Operating in the United Kingdom, United States, and Europe, Kheiron is an international, multi-disciplinary team of senior clinicians, industry experts, engineers and machine learning scientists. For more information, visit kheironmed.com.

Laurel Bridge Software

Booth #1550

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/LaurelBridge

For over 20 years, Laurel Bridge Software has been providing healthcare organizations with enterprise imaging workflow solutions for image routing, prior exam fetching, migration, and modality worklist management. Our suite of highly configurable solutions solves complex, mission-critical imaging workflows that unify multiple business entities and their disparate clinical imaging systems. Laurel Bridge solutions reliably ensure new and historical DICOM imaging studies, HL7 messages, and non-DICOM objects are available to the clinical staff, at the point-of-care. These imaging workflow solutions are implemented at thousands of healthcare providers, OEMs, teleradiology firms, radiology group practices, and AI algorithm companies, in more than 35 countries, directly and through integration partners. Learn more by visiting LaurelBridge.com

Lunit

Booth #4545

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/Lunit

Lunit is an AI software company devoted to developing advanced medical image analytics and data-driven imaging biomarkers via cutting-edge deep learning technology. Founded in 2013, Lunit has been internationally acknowledged for its advanced, state-of-the-art technology and its application in medical images. Lunit has been named by CB Insights as one of "AI 100" startups transforming healthcare industry and "Digital Health 150" companies. Lunit has been chosen by World Economic Forum as one of "Technology Pioneers" that shape the future. Through AI solutions for diagnostic and therapeutic biomarkers, we aim to solve the most critical issues in cancer care today: reduce medical cost and prolong survival. lunit.io

Medo

Booth #4957

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/Medo

For more information, visit medo.ai.

Motilent Ltd

Booth #5158

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/Motilent

For more information, visit motilent.co.uk.

Paragon Consulting Partners, LLC

Booth #4300

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/pcpimaging

For more information, visit pcpimaging.com.

QMENTA

Booth #6633

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/QMENTA

QMENTA provides customizable, state-of-the-art AI-powered medical imaging software solutions for flawless multi-site clinical trials execution. All in a single cloud Infrastructure, including end-to-end data management, biomarker analysis and central reading services. Our AI Tools catalog is a curated collection of scientifically validated biomarker algorithms. Join our network of expert Radiology Readers. Accelerate your trial outcomes. Schedule a meeting with us at RSNA. Flexible, scalable, speeds time to approvals | Drives efficiencies, reduces costs | Facilitates early stage go/no go decisions | Reduces variability, provides reproducible quantitative analysis | Real-time protocol adherence and quality assurance | Compliant with industry regulations: FDA, CE, ISO, HIPAA, GDPR.

Rad AI

Booth #4560

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/RadAI

Rad AI is the fastest growing radiologist-led AI company and the 2021 AuntMinnies "Best New Radiology Vendor" winner.



Rad AI Omni saves radiologists 60+ minutes per shift and reduces burnout by automatically generating impressions customized to each radiologist's language. Omni is in 15% of the radiology market, including 7 of the largest practices in the country.



Rad AI Continuity closes the loop on follow-up recommendations for significant incidental findings in radiology reports. Using AI-driven automation, Continuity ensures that appropriate patient follow-up is communicated and completed. Continuity integrates directly into your hospital's EMR and also has a platform for outpatient imaging.

RedRick Technologies Inc

Booth #7311

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/RedRickTechnologies

RedRick Technologies designs and develops ergonomic radiology PACS furniture, monitor mounting solutions, workstation accessories and peripherals. Our services include applying ergonomic principles to improve overall reading room space design, layout, environmental control, lighting, and acoustics. We understand that healthcare delivery is evolving, and the radiology department must enhance customer service and clinical value through efficient and effective communication. Addressing the overall reading environment supports the achievement of these goals as well as the need to maximize radiologist productivity and health.

Volpara Health

Booth #2160

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/VolparaSolutions

Volpara provides an advanced AI software platform that works with a healthcare provider's expertise to enable a high-quality, optimized, and personalized cancer screening experience. From the time a patient enters a clinic to the moment they obtain key results, the Volpara Breast Health Platform collects and analyzes information to better understand a patient's breast cancer risk, while also objectively evaluating image quality and workflow-improvement opportunities. These capabilities are being extended to lung cancer screening. The Volpara Breast Health Platform is supported by numerous patents, trademarks, and regulatory registrations including FDA clearance and CE marking, and is validated by a volume of peer-reviewed publications unrivaled in the breast screening industry.

Within Health

Booth #4248

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/seewithin

Within Health is the only automated care navigation platform for health systems. The company uses AI/ML, behavioral science, and intelligent workflows to improve patient retention without the administrative effort. This means more revenue, reduced liability, and better patient outcomes without the costs. Within Health is working with some of the largest and most innovative radiology practices and health systems in the U.S. and expanding quickly. Within Health is based in Brooklyn, NY, and backed by Antler and BNM Ventures. Learn more about Within Health at seewithin.co or on Twitter @seewithinhealth.

