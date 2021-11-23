Advertise
First International Bank of Israel Presents Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2021 Results

Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:13 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021.

Financial Highlights

  • Net profit of NIS 364 million in the third quarter of the year; Return on equity 15.5%;
  • Net profit of NIS 1,072 million in the first nine months of the year, representing growth of 99%; Return on equity 15.3%;
  • Growth of 8.5% in total income for the first nine months of the year in comparison with the corresponding period last year;
  • Growth of 6.8% in credit to the public in the past year:
    Residential loans increased by 13.4%, small businesses increased by 8.9%, middle-market businesses increased by 5.4% and credit to households increased by 4.2%;
  • The Bank continued to expand its activities in the capital markets and investment consulting: growth of 22.6% in the past year in the customer assets portfolio (deposits and securities);
  • Ratio of tier I equity capital to risk components of 11.64%;
  • The Board of Directors of the Bank decided on a dividend distribution of NIS 320 million, comprising 30% of the net profit of the first nine months of the year;

Profitability

Record profit for the First International Bank: the net profit in the first nine month of the year amounted to NIS 1,072 million, an increase of 98.5% in comparison with the corresponding period of last year. Return on equity reached 15.3%.

In the third quarter of the year, net profit amounted to NIS 364 million, as compared to NIS 201 million in the corresponding quarter of last year. Return on equity for the third quarter reached 15.5%.

Growth and Efficiency

Total income of the Bank in the first nine months of the year increased by 8.5% compared to the corresponding period of last year. Total financing income in the first nine months of the year increased by 10.9% compared to the corresponding period of last year. Commission income in the first nine months of the year increased by 3% compared to the corresponding period of last year, including commission income from capital market operations, which increased by 6.3%.

Credit to the public in the past year increased by 6.8%, and amounted to NIS 96,965 million. The growth in credit was characterized by the continued diversity of the credit, while maintaining a balanced risk-management policy. The residential loan portfolio grew by 13.4%, small businesses grew by 8.9%, the middle market businesses grew by 5.4% and credit to households grew by 4.2%. Since the beginning of the year, credit to the public grew by 5.1%.

Growth was also evident in the capital markets field and investment consulting field: the customer assets portfolio (deposits and securities), grew by 22.6% in the past year and amounted to NIS 588.3 billion. In the first nine months of the current year, the customer assets portfolio grew by 11%. Deposits from the public increased by 9.1% in the past year and amounted to NIS 148,273 million.

The First International Bank continued to improve efficiencies and the efficiency ratio improved to 57.9% in the first nine months of the year and 57.3% in the third quarter, as compared to 61.8% in 2020. Operating and other expenses in the first nine months of the year increased by NIS 59 million, representing a growth of 3.1% as compared to the corresponding period of last year. This growth was due to increased payroll expenses, mainly based on an adjustment of the variable compensation component which is related to the profitability of the Bank. The Bank introduced an early retirement plan and most of the retirees are expected to retire at the end of the year.

Financial Stability

The upward trend in the capital attributable to the shareholders of the Bank continued, and grew by 9.6% in the first nine months of the year (representing growth of NIS 881 million) and as of September 30, 2021, amounted to NIS 10,022 million. The tier I equity capital ratio increased to 11.64%, compared with the required regulatory ratio of 8.25%, a positive difference of 3.4% (or 2.4% when disregarding the regulatory capital relief), which represents the highest positive difference in the Israeli banking system.

The Board of Directors of the Bank approved a dividend distribution of NIS 320 million, comprising 30% of net profit for the first nine months of the year. This is in addition to the dividend of NIS 225 million, which was distributed in September 2021 in respect of the profit of the Bank for 2020.

The Bank's policy for the distribution of 50% of net profit remains unchanged, and its implementation continues to be examined in accordance with developments and regulation, and subject to guidelines of the Supervisor of Banks in Israel.

Quality of the Credit Portfolio

The ratio of deferred debts to total credit to the public at the end of September 2021 amounted to a negligible ratio of 0.09%, compared to 0.2% at the end of the second quarter, and 1.9% at the end of December 2020. This is an indication of the quality of the credit portfolio and the quality of the Bank's borrowers. The Bank continues to maintain appropriate provision cushions.

Income in respect of credit losses amounted to NIS 206 million in the first nine months of the year, compared to expenses of NIS 413 million in the corresponding period of last year. During 2020, given the high uncertainty caused by the Corona crisis, the Bank increased the credit loss provision by NIS 436 million.

In the first nine months of 2021, the Bank recorded income in respect of credit losses, primarily because of the decline in the collective provision. This was due to an improvement in macro-economic indicators, indicators showing the level of risk inherent in the credit portfolio of the Bank, and the continued decline in the volume of deferred repayment of debts.

Management Comment

Ms. Smadar Barber-Tsadik, CEO of the First International Bank Group stated, "The First International Bank continued its growth trend, while maintaining its high financial stability. The growth in credit is clear – mostly in the Bank's focus areas: within the customer assets portfolio whose growth reflects our leadership in the capital markets, as well as in the volume of capital which for the first time crossed the NIS 10 billion milestone. We continued our consistent trend of improving our efficiency ratio, by advancing work and automation processes, developing digital channels and promoting innovation, as well as via other activities.

"The First International Bank, as a competition-generating bank, welcomes steps that encourages increased competition within our market, and stands at the forefront of the open banking reform, recently introduced by the Bank of Israel. We are the first bank to introduce Multibank - a service for the collection of financial data used by open banking. The Bank also promotes the service of transfer-at-a-click for the movement of bank accounts between different banks, and the transfer of customers within the framework of the service, which will support the continued growth of our Bank."

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES


Principal financial ratios


For the nine months
ended September 30,


For the year
ended
December 31,



2021


2020


2020







in %

Execution indices







Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)

15.3%

8.4%

8.6%

Return on average assets(1)

0.84%

0.48%

0.49%

Ratio of equity capital tier 1

11.64%

10.93%

11.18%

Leverage ratio

5.54%

5.39%

5.29%

Liquidity coverage ratio

133%

145%

150%

Ratio of total income to average assets(1)

2.6%

2.8%

2.7%

Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1)

1.6%

1.8%

1.7%

Ratio of fees to average assets (1)

0.8%

0.9%

0.9%

Efficiency ratio

57.9%

61.0%

61.8%





Credit quality indices




Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public

1.12%

1.35%

1.38%

Ratio of impaired debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public

0.84%

1.10%

0.86%

Ratio of provision for credit losses to total impaired credit to the public

181%

168%

221%

Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1)

(0.02%)

0.15%

0.10%

Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1)

(0.30%)

0.62%

0.52%








Principal data from the statement of income



For the nine months
ended September 30,




2021


2020






NIS million

Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank



1,072


540

Interest Income, net


2,090

1,980

Expenses (income) from credit losses


(206)

413

Total non-Interest income


1,281

1,126

   Of which:      Fees


1,057

1,026

Total operating and other expenses


1,953

1,894

   Of which:      Salaries and related expenses


1,199

1,138

                           Dismissal expenses


8

5

Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)


10.68

5.38








Principal data from the balance sheet


30.9.21


30.9.20


31.12.20







NIS million

Total assets


173,758


159,370


167,778

of which:    Cash and deposits with banks

57,083

52,366

57,802

                Securities

14,803

12,174

13,105

                Credit to the public, net

95,877

89,585

90,970

Total liabilities

163,301

150,042

158,243

of which:    Deposits from the public

148,273

135,914

141,677

                Deposits from banks

5,471

1,717

2,992

                Bonds and subordinated capital notes

2,851

4,384

4,394

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

10,022

8,944

9,141








Additional data


30.9.21


30.9.21


31.12.20

Share price (0.01 NIS)


11,820


7,108


8,514

Dividend per share (0.01 NIS)

225

125

125

(1)    Annualized.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(NIS million)




For the three months
ended September 30


For the nine months
ended September 30


For the year
Ended
December 31



2021


2020


2021


2020


2020


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)


(audited)

Interest Income


807


731


2,392


2,160

2,878

Interest Expenses

97

69

302

180

241

Interest Income, net

710

662

2,090

1,980

2,637

Expenses (income) from credit losses

(69)

91

(206)

413

464

Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses

779

571

2,296

1,567

2,173

Non- Interest Income






Non-Interest Financing income

63

36

214

97

148

Fees

346

336

1,057

1,026

1,371

Other income

6

-

10

3

4

Total non- Interest income

415

372

1,281

1,126

1,523

Operating and other expenses






Salaries and related expenses

399

386

1,199

1,138

1,532

Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment

84

89

255

261

344

Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets

27

24

78

71

96

Other expenses

135

141

421

424

597

Total operating and other expenses

645

640

1,953

1,894

2,569

Profit before taxes

549

303

1,624

799

1,127

Provision for taxes on profit

193

109

570

254

368

Profit after taxes

356

194

1,054

545

759

The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes

21

19

57

24

29

Net profit:






Before attribution to non–controlling interests

377

213

1,111

569

788

Attributed to non–controlling interests

(13)

(12)

(39)

(29)

(38)

Attributed to shareholders of the Bank

364

201

1,072

540

750









NIS

Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders
of the Bank











Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value

3.62

2.00

10.68

5.38

7.48

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(NIS million)




For the three months
ended September 30


For the nine months
ended September 30


For the year
Ended
December 31



2021


2020


2021


2020


2020



(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(audited)

Net profit before attribution to non–controlling interests


377


213


1,111


569


788

Net profit attributed to non–controlling interests

(13)

(12)

(39)

(29)

(38)

Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

364

201

1,072

540

750

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:






Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net

(8)

60

(4)

(30)

(4)

Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1)

12

(16)

58

(31)

(74)

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes

4

44

54

(61)

(78)

Related tax effect

-

(14)

(18)

21

26

Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non–controlling interests, after taxes

4

30

36

(40)

(52)

Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non–controlling interests

1

(1)

2

(1)

-

Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes

3

31

34

(39)

(52)

Comprehensive income before attribution to non–controlling interests

381

243

1,147

529

736

Comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests

(14)

(11)

(41)

(28)

(38)

Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

367

232

1,106

501

698

(1)   Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(NIS million)










September 30,


December 31,



2021


2020


2020


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Assets




Cash and deposits with banks

57,083

52,366

57,802

Securities

14,803

12,174

13,105

Securities which were borrowed

232

14

11

Credit to the public

96,965

90,810

92,247

Provision for Credit losses

(1,088)

(1,225)

(1,277)

Credit to the public, net

95,877

89,585

90,970

Credit to the government

859

651

656

Investment in investee company

699

629

636

Premises and equipment

929

970

965

Intangible assets

275

249

272

Assets in respect of derivative instruments

1,565

1,438

1,897

Other assets(2)

1,436

1,294

1,464

Total assets

173,758

159,370

167,778

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity




Deposits from the public

148,273

135,914

141,677

Deposits from banks

5,471

1,717

2,992

Deposits from the Government

417

426

459

Bonds and subordinated capital notes

2,851

4,384

4,394

Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments

1,751

1,669

2,314

Other liabilities(1)(3)

4,538

5,932

6,407

Total liabilities

163,301

150,042

158,243

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

10,022

8,944

9,141

Non-controlling interests

435

384

394

Total equity

10,457

9,328

9,535

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

173,758

159,370

167,778

(1)    Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 86 million and NIS 77 million and NIS 86 million at 30.9.21, 30.9.20 and 31.12.20, respectively.

(2)    Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 263 million and NIS 90 million and NIS 247 million at 30.9.21, 30.9.20 and 31.12.20, respectively.

(3)    Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 440 million and NIS 100 million and NIS 258 million at 30.9.21, 30.9.20 and 31.12.20, respectively.

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(NIS million)




For the three months ended September 30, 2021 (unaudited)



Share
capital
and
premium (1)


Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)


Retained
earnings (2)


Total
share-holders'
equity


Non- controlling
interests


Total
equity

Balance as of June 30, 2021

927

(152)

*9,105

9,880

421

10,301

Net profit for the period

-

-

364

364

13

377

Dividend

-

-

(225)

(225)

-

(225)

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-

3

-

3

1

4

Balance as at September 30, 2021

927

(149)

9,244

10,022

435

10,457
















For the three months ended September 30, 2020 (unaudited)



Share
capital
and
premium (1)


Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)


Retained
earnings (2)


Total
share-holders'
equity


Non- controlling
interests


Total
equity

Balance as of June 30, 2020

927

(201)

7,986

8,712

373

9,085

Net profit for the period

-

-

201

201

12

213

Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect

-

31

-

31

(1)

30

Balance as at September 30, 2020

927

(170)

8,187

8,944

384

9,328
















For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (unaudited)



Share
capital
and
premium (1)


Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)


Retained
earnings (2)


Total
share-holders'
equity


Non- controlling
interests


Total
equity

Balance as at December 31, 2020 (audited)

927

(183)

8,397

9,141

394

9,535

Net profit for the period

-

-

1,072

1,072

39

1,111

Dividend

-

-

(225)

(225)

-

(225)

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-

34

-

34

2

36

Balance as at September 30, 2021

927

(149)

9,244

10,022

435

10,457
















For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (unaudited)



Share
capital
and
premium (1)


Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss


Retained
earnings (2)


Total
share-holders'
equity


Non- controlling
interests


Total
equity

Balance as at December 31, 2019 (audited)

927

(131)

7,772

8,568

356

8,924

Net profit for the period

-

-

540

540

29

569

Dividend

-

-

(125)

(125)

-

(125)

Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect

-

(39)

-

(39)

(1)

(40)

Balance as at September 30, 2020

927

(170)

8,187

8,944

384

9,328

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D)

(NIS million)
















For the year ended December 31, 2020 (audited)



Share
capital
and
premium (1)


Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss


Retained
earnings (2)


Total


Non- controlling
interests


Total
equity

Balance as at December 31, 2019

927

(131)

7,772

8,568

356

8,924

Net profit for the year

-

-

750

750

38

788

Dividend

-

-

(125)

(125)

-

(125)

Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect

-

(52)

-

(52)

-

(52)

Balance as at December 31, 2020

927

(183)

8,397

9,141

394

9,535

*       Immaterial adjustment of comparative data.

(1)    Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).

(2)    Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

Contact:

Dafna Zucker
First International Bank of Israel e-mail: zucker.d@fibi.co.il
Tel: +972-3-519-6224

Ehud Helft
GK Investor & Public Relations e-mail: fibi@gkir.com
Tel: +1-646-201-924

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-international-bank-of-israel-presents-third-quarter-and-first-nine-months-2021-results-301430749.html

SOURCE First International Bank of Israel

