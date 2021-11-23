Genoox to Provide Genomic Data Analysis Platform at Washington University in St. Louis Genoox leverages its community-driven AI software to enable analysis and facilitate interpretation of genetic and genomic testing spanning clinical and research domains.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genoox , a company with the world's largest community-driven genomic data platform, announced today that its genetic and genomic data management technology will be available to clinicians and researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, with the goal of advancing genomic-guided precision medicine.

The Genoox platform includes the Genoox Analysis Engine for bioinformatics analysis of next-generation sequencing (NGS) data, coupled with Franklin, an artificial intelligence-powered genetic knowledge base that facilitates comparison and interpretation of identified genetic variants from large genomic data sets. Backed by the Genoox technical development and support team, the platform will be customized for clinical and research workflows at Washington University.

The Genoox Enterprise Level implementation represents a comprehensive effort to provide Washington University with an opportunity to centralize and harmonize NGS data from clinical testing in oncology, rare and complex inherited disease, reproductive medicine, and pharmacogenetics, alongside the institution's wide-ranging genomics research.

"Clinical genomics is advancing at an accelerated pace, and we are looking at the 'next generation' of NGS testing, where highly curated data are integrated across testing platforms and testing sites in real-time," said Jonathan Heusel MD, PhD, Director of Clinical Genetics and Genomics in Washington University's Department of Pathology & Immunology, Laboratory and Genomic Medicine Division. "We'll be offering the Genoox platform to clinicians and researchers, with the goal of identifying clinically relevant genetic alterations across many diseases and enhancing our efforts in precision medicine at Washington University and at our partner hospitals, Barnes-Jewish Hospital and St. Louis Children's Hospital."

According to Amir Trabelsi, CEO and co-founder of Genoox, "The adoption of our technology by Washington University will expand the use of our indication-agnostic platform, further catalyzing our growing community of 1,700 healthcare organizations today and impacting the lives of many people who rely on precision medicine. Our growing genomics community will benefit from cutting-edge science and a deeply committed clinical group already using NGS testing; together, we will make a significant contribution toward setting new standards in genomics-guided healthcare."

About Genoox

Genoox uses the power of the community to make genomic data actionable, with a mission of creating the largest real-world evidence network of genomic and clinical data. Genoox's cloud-based AI platform connects clinicians, genetic counselors, and healthcare organizations to create a network effect by sharing genetic insights, enabling platform users to make impactful discoveries using the most advanced genomic tools and applications. Genoox is used by over 1,700 health organizations, hospitals and medical facilities in 44 markets across the globe.

