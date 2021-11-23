Intelligent Audit receives women-owned business certification from the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Audit, a world-class provider of transportation spend data analytics, business intelligence, and freight audit services, is excited to announce it has been certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a women-owned business. As a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), Intelligent Audit has become a tier 1 diversity spend supplier and is poised to partner with businesses and government entities with supplier diversity programs targeting third-party certified vendors.

Hannah Testani, Chief Executive Officer

This sought-after certification, available exclusively through the WBENC , validates businesses that are at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by one or more women. Intelligent Audit intends leverage this recognition from the leading third-party certifier of women-owned businesses to increase representation, awareness, and opportunity for women and all minority groups within the global supply chain.

"Now more than ever, companies are valuing diversity and inclusion in their workforce and want to work with suppliers who do the same," said Hannah Testani, Intelligent Audit's Chief Executive Officer. "Receiving this certification was one of my proudest moments at Intelligent Audit. It validates much about who we are as a company and shows that we are committed to diversity regardless of the norms that may apply to a given industry. We hope it will open doors to help us reach like-minded companies looking to do the same and inspire other minority founders to take risks and create big things."

About Intelligent Audit

Intelligent Audit is the leading provider of cloud-based logistics software focused on helping shippers reduce transportation costs through automated parcel and freight audit across all modes, business intelligence reporting and advanced analytics, and spend optimization solutions.

By combining industry-leading technology and best-in-class service, Intelligent Audit provides mission-critical insights that help companies ship smarter. Visit www.intelligentaudit.com for more information.

About WBENC

WBENC was founded in 1997 to develop a nationwide standard for women-owned business certification. Since then, the organization has grown to become the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States and a leading advocate for women-owned businesses in corporate and government supply chains. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org .

