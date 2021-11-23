InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Cleaning Tool for Bathtubs & Showers (WDH-2673)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple and strain-free way to clean bathtub and shower surfaces," said one of two inventors, from Randallstown, Md., "so we invented the BATHROOM SCRUBBER. Our design eliminates the time and hassle associated with manual scrubbing."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to scrub and clean a bathtub and the surrounding shower area. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional cleaning tools. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enables soap scum, grime and other debris to be easily removed. The invention features an efficient design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and cleaning services. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

