NanoPass and AMP launch MicronJet®600 for aesthetics in the US

MEMPHIS, Tenn. and NES ZIONA, Israel, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoPass Technologies and Aesthetic Management Partners (AMP) have recently signed an agreement to begin commercializing NanoPass's MicronJet® 600 intradermal delivery device in the USA.

The aim of the collaboration is to provide dermatologists and aesthetic physicians with a safe, practically painless, shallow, and consistent intradermal delivery device to enable local anesthesia and treatment of thin skin, fine wrinkles and other sensitive locations with various substances for optimal results. NanoPass's MicronJet®600, to be used for local anesthesia in conjunction with AMP's portfolio of devices, provides a synergistic approach to aesthetic treatments that will maximize patient benefit and comfort.

NanoPass's MicronJet® 600 is an intradermal injection device with three 0.6mm, hollow, pyramid-shaped, microneedles. It is produced by NanoPass using MEMS technology from silicon crystal.

Erik Dowell, CEO of Aesthetic Management Partners notes, "We are incredibly excited to be working with NanoPass Technologies and the MicronJet®600. The attention to detail on this product is impressive. We look forward to seeing our partners maximize the use of this intradermal delivery device that will separate their practice from others."

Yotam Levin, MD, CEO of NanoPass, added, "We are excited to enter this collaboration, which marks our entry into the US aesthetic market with AMP, an expert in providing high quality aesthetic devices. MicronJet®600 enables a reliable and nearly painless injection into the shallow skin. The microneedles do not penetrate deeper than the dermis, which is the main target of aesthetic treatments. We will continue to make strides into this market, as it cherishes innovation, reduction of pain and improved outcomes".

MicronJet®600 is available in the United States at www.ampshop.us

About AMP:

Aesthetic Management Partners (AMP) was founded by industry veterans Erik Dowell and Adrian Bishop, who have served in leadership roles at some of the industry's most notable companies. AMP is a technology curator, sourcing the best aesthetic technology from around the world and bringing it successfully to market. The company's philosophy is to focus on the patient because what serves them will benefit the physician and the practice.

For more information visit www.aestheticmanagementpartners.com

About NanoPass:

NanoPass is a pioneer in the development and commercialization of microneedle-based delivery platforms for aesthetics, vaccines and more. MicronJet®600 is 510k cleared, CE marked and has regulatory approval in Russia, Brazil, South Korea, China and more. It is supported by extensive clinical data and approved for the delivery of any substance or drug under the surface of the skin that is approved for this delivery route. For more information, visit www.nanopass.com.

SOURCE NanoPass; AMP