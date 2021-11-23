Omnicom's Credera Acquires BrightGen to Expand Digital Transformation Capability & Marketing Consulting Depth

DALLAS and LONDON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, a global, boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology, today announced it has acquired BrightGen, a Salesforce Summit Partner, to extend its depth in digital transformation, marketing technology, and customer experience capabilities. Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), the digital and customer relationship management specialist practice area within Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

"We remain committed to prioritizing investment in organizations that create remarkable customer experiences with meaningful outcomes for our diverse client base, and we have tremendous confidence that BrightGen's depth of expertise will better enable us to do just that," said Justin Bell, President and CEO of Credera. "We saw in BrightGen a clear strategic fit, as well as a strong cultural alignment with shared values for excellence and integrity."

BrightGen specializes in the design, delivery, and implementation of solutions for some of the world's largest companies across the media, financial services, travel and transport, and education industries. The company enables its clients to provide optimal experiences to their customers. BrightGen's management team will continue to lead the company and carry forward its brand, culture and values.

Kevin McDonald, Partner at Credera and the firm's strategic channel alliance leader added, "BrightGen will add scale and expanded capabilities to Omnicom's global Salesforce center of excellence, which will allow us to further enable digital, dynamic customer experiences for the world's leading brands."

"BrightGen is ready to take the next step in our growth through a partnership with Credera and Omnicom," said Rob Stevens and Martin Tyte, Co-CEOs and Co-Founders of BrightGen. "Together, we have the strategic vision and cultural fit that will expand our capabilities and accelerate our growth."

"We are continuously evolving our approach to serve our clients and enable world-class experiences for their customers," said Luke Taylor, CEO of OPMG. "BrightGen will advance our ongoing efforts to expand our global Salesforce capabilities and geographic reach. I want to welcome Rob, Martin, and the entire BrightGen team to Omnicom."

ABOUT BRIGHTGEN

BrightGen (brightgen.com) is a U.K-based Salesforce Summit Partner that has been implementing solutions and creating customer success for 15 years. The company specializes in the design, delivery, and implementation of solutions for some of the world's largest companies across the media, financial services, travel and transport, and education industries.

ABOUT CREDERA

Credera ( credera.com ) is a consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data and technology. As a part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, our approximately 1,000 consultants across the globe partner together with clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to emerging industry leaders from strategy to execution to create tangible business results. Credera's deep business acumen and technical expertise, combined with a deep dedication to building trusted relationships, unlock extraordinary business performance for our clients. Our mission is to make an extraordinary impact on our clients, people, and communities.

ABOUT OMNICOM PRECISION MARKETING GROUP

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product / service design, AdTech / MarTech strategy and implementation, CRM / loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling and digital experience design and development. At the core of these services is Omni, a marketing orchestration system that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data from first-, second- and third-party sources to deliver a single view of consumers and better intelligence and outcomes for our clients.

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP

Omnicom Group (omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

