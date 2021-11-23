Ram 1500 Limited (RAM)RED Edition to Pull Santa's Sleigh Truck During 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The Ram Truck brand is participating in the one-of-a-kind holiday tradition as the Official Truck of the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® for the seventh consecutive year as the 2022 Ram 1500 Limited (RAM)RED Edition Truck guides Santa’s sleigh.

As the Official Truck of 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Ram trucks will tow all parade floats for the seventh consecutive year

In collaboration with Macy's team and the city of New York , Ram is helping to keep the holiday tradition alive for the television-broadcast-only special presentation of the parade

Vehicle highlights will include:

95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs November 25 on NBC, beginning at 9 a.m. in all time zones

November 23, 2021, Auburn Hills, Mich. - The Ram Truck brand is participating in the one-of-a-kind holiday tradition as the Official Truck of the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® for the seventh consecutive year. Working closely with the Macy's team and the city of New York, Ram is helping to keep the holiday tradition alive as more than 20 trucks will tow all the floats. The recently revealed Ram 1500 Limited (RAM)RED Edition will pull Santa's sleigh, allowing millions of New Yorkers and the nation to safely experience it live in New York City or from the comfort of their homes and bringing joy into the hearts of millions across the nation through this cherished tradition.

"As the brand that is 'Built to Serve,' the Ram Truck brand is honored to serve as the official truck of this iconic parade as our full portfolio of award-winning trucks pulls these floats down the streets of Manhattan," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand CEO- Stellantis. "We are thrilled to have people return to experience this magical event in person as we continue to take great pride in aligning our brand with an iconic American event like the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade."

The 2022 Ram 1500 Limited (RAM)RED Edition Truck will have the honor of guiding Santa's sleigh this year and is poised to give Rudolph some competition with its shiny and bold red exterior. Ram Truck recently joined forces with (RED) to help fund live-saving programs through contributions to the Global Fund. (RED), named for the color of emergency, was founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to turn companies into a cavalry to fight the AIDS pandemic.

