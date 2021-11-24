Certarus Enters Agreement with McEwen Mining to Provide a Cleaner Energy Solution for Mine Air Heating

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Certarus Ltd. ("Certarus" or the "Corporation") has entered into a long-term agreement with McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) to convert and supply the Fox Complex in Matheson, Ontario with compressed natural gas (CNG) for mine air heating in the underground ventilation system. CNG will be used to replace propane as the primary fuel for heating at both the Froome and Black Fox Mines.

CNG is a high-performance, lower carbon fuel alternative that offers cost savings and emission reduction benefits. In addition to helping to lower the mine's carbon footprint, the flexibility of Certarus' mobile decompression and storage equipment also allows for the CNG fueling system to be removed in the summer months when it is no longer required for mine air heating.

"Certarus specializes in delivering lower carbon fuel options to customers in isolated areas – and it doesn't get more remote than the bottom of an open pit mine. While the site poses a few logistical challenges, we can safely deliver clean CNG to help McEwen maintain operations, reduce emissions, and improve environmental performance at the Fox Complex. This is our first time mobilizing in a pit mine, and it serves as another great example that Certarus can deliver low carbon energy solutions to our customers, anywhere they operate," said Curtis Philippon, President & CEO of Certarus.

"At McEwen Mining, we are constantly looking for new ways to improve the environmental performance of our operations. With Certarus' mobile CNG delivery, we have a better option to heat our mines, without having to install and store permanent fuel tanks. We can lower costs, simplify fuel logistics, and reduce our carbon footprint. That's a big win for our business," said Rory Greyvensteyn, Director of Operations, McEwen Mining Canada.

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer focused in the Americas with operating mines in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina.

ABOUT CERTARUS

Certarus is the North American leader in providing low carbon energy solutions through a fully integrated compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG) and hydrogen platform. The company safely delivers clean burning fuels to energy, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Certarus is leading the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance. With the largest fleet of specialty trailers in the world, the company is uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for low and zero emission fuel distribution. For more information, visit www.certarus.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this document constitutes forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control including the impact of general economic and market conditions, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified service providers, personnel or management, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, the ability to obtain required consents, permits or approvals and the risk that actual results will vary from the results forecasted and such variations may be material. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Corporation will derive therefrom.

The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date hereof. Certarus disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Additionally, Certarus undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

