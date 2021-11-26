Immunovia appoints new Senior Director Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) announces that Tobias Bülow has been appointed new Senior Director Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, taking up his position January 15. Tobias has s solid IR and Corporate Communications background with extensive experience from international high-tech companies.

Tobias joins Immunovia from Mycronic AB (publ), where he most recently held the position of Director Investor Relations. Previous experiences include Director Financial Communications at the radiation therapy company Elekta AB (publ).

"I am very pleased to welcome Tobias to Immunovia and the role as Senior Director Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Tobias has a solid international background from leading positions and companies. I am convinced he has the drive, skills, and experience to contribute in shaping Immunovia's continued journey," says Patrik Dahlen, CEO of Immunovia.

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Dahlen, CEO Immunovia

Email: patrik.dahlen@immunovia.com

Tel: +46 73 376 76 64

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for high risk groups in pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1.

In 2017, Immunovia, Inc. was established in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA. The IMMray™ PanCan-d test, the first blood-based test dedicated to the early detection of pancreatic cancer on the market, is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

