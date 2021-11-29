MUFG Names Raymond Fattell Head of Transaction Banking Americas

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, today announced that Raymond Fattell has been named Head of Transaction Banking Americas. In this position, Mr. Fattell will lead the Transaction Banking business in the United States, Latin America, and Canada, responsible for Product Management, Sales, Client Delivery, Risk and supporting functions including Strategy, Client Training, and Marketing.

Mr. Fattell is based in New York and will have dual primary reporting to the Head of Global Transaction Banking Ranjana Clark and Head of Global Corporate & Investment Banking in the Americas Jonathan Lindenberg, and Head of Transaction Banking Division Masashi Onodera (Secondary), effective December 1, 2021. He assumes this role from Ms. Clark, who has led this organization since 2013, and will be the fully dedicated Head of Global Transaction Banking.

"To this position, Ray brings tremendous expertise and industry experience in liquidity and working capital management solutions as we serve our clients and grow this important business," said Ms. Clark. "Ray has a proven track record of innovating new products and services that address client needs and that leverage emerging technologies across multiple channels."

Since joining MUFG in 2015, Mr. Fattell has served as the Head of Transaction Banking Americas Product Management. Over the course of his more than 25 years in the financial services industry, Mr. Fattell has managed operations and technology, e-commerce, and product management organizations at HSBC, Citigroup, and JPMorgan Chase. Currently, he is on The Clearing House's Payments Committee Board, represents the Payments Committee on The Clearing House's Enterprise Risk Committee, and is on the MasterCard Treasury Management Advisory Board.

"We are excited to have Ray take on this role given his deep understanding of the Transaction Banking needs of our corporate and institutional clients," said Mr. Lindenberg. "Ray's leadership, market knowledge, and commitment to client service will enable us to continue to deliver value to our clients and drive the strategic growth of this franchise in the Americas."

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $325 billion at June 30, 2021. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company, and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $165.3 billion at June 30, 2021. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of June 30, 2021, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 305 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, and securities borrowing and lending transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Canada. Visit www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,500 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has about 170,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english .

