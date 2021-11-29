Parkland Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Parkland Corporation ("Parkland", "we", "our", or "the Company") (TSX: PKI) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has accepted the Company's notice of intention to implement a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") during the 12-month period commencing December 1, 2021 and ending November 30, 2022.

Parkland Logo (CNW Group/Parkland Corporation)

On November 25, 2021, Parkland had 152,457,236 common shares issued and outstanding. Under the NCIB, a maximum of 15,091,885 common shares (representing 10% of the public float of common shares as of November 25, 2021) may be repurchased by Parkland in open market transactions on the TSX during the 12-month period commencing December 1, 2021 and ending November 30, 2022.

"In the right conditions, and in addition to our regular monthly dividend, the NCIB will provide optionality to return additional capital to shareholders," said Bob Espey, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We will continue to exercise strict capital discipline, and the decision to repurchase Parkland shares will be evaluated against our other investment opportunities and leverage guidelines. We are focused on creating long-term shareholder value, and only our most accretive opportunities will secure capital."

The NCIB is intended to augment Parkland's ongoing return of capital to shareholders through dividends. Parkland believes that the market price of its common shares may not, from time to time, accurately reflect their underlying value. Accordingly, purchasing its own common shares for cancellation under the NCIB may represent an attractive investment opportunity to enhance shareholder value.

The common shares will be purchased through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative trading systems in Canada at the prevailing market price at the time of purchase. All common shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled. In accordance with the rules of the TSX, any daily repurchases (other than pursuant to a block purchase exception) on the TSX under the NCIB are limited to a maximum of 94,920 common shares, which represents 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX of 379,683 for the six months ended October 31, 2021. The actual number of common shares that may be purchased under the NCIB and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by Parkland. There can be no assurance as to the precise number of common shares that will be purchased under the NCIB, if any. Parkland may discontinue purchases under the NCIB at any time, subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). When used in this news release the words "expect", "will", "could", "would", "believe", "continue", "pursue" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the NCIB, potential purchases of common shares under the NCIB, returning additional capital to shareholders and future accretive investment opportunities.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Parkland does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks, assumptions and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the failure to obtain approval of the NCIB from the TSX, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the NCIB, a failure to execute purchases under the NCIB, general economic, market and business conditions, including the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; Parkland's ability to execute its business strategies, including without limitation, Parkland's ability to consistently identify accretive acquisition targets and successfully integrate them, successfully implement organic growth initiatives and to finance such acquisitions and initiatives on reasonable terms; Parkland's ability to grow its supply advantage by leveraging its scale and infrastructure; industry capacity; competitive action by other companies; refining and marketing margins; the ability of suppliers to meet commitments; actions by governmental authorities and other regulators including but not limited to increases in taxes or restricted access to markets; changes and developments in environmental and other regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parkland. See also the risks and uncertainties described in "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" included in Parkland's Annual Information Form dated March 5, 2021, and "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" included in the Q3 2021 MD&A dated November 2, 2021 and the Q4 2020 MD&A dated March 4, 2021, each filed on SEDAR and available on the Parkland website at www.parkland.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

About Parkland

Parkland is a leading independent convenience store operator and supplier, marketer and retailer of fuel and petroleum products. Parkland serves customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves. Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Parkland Corporation