Sanofi offers all employees worldwide 14 weeks paid parental leave to ensure workplace equality * Regardless of gender or sexual orientation, employees welcoming a child into their family receive equal amount of paid time off

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its continuing efforts to support gender equity in the workplace, Sanofi is offering all employees worldwide 14 weeks of paid parental leave starting January 1, 2022. This enhanced paid leave will cover all permanent employees who are welcoming a new child or whose partner is welcoming a new child, through childbirth, adoption, surrogacy, or due to custody. Employees will continue to receive their base salary for the 14-week leave period. This benefit is designed to support families by giving parents dedicated time to prepare for and welcome their new child.

Sanofi's new global framework will provide a minimum benefit of paid parental leave so that all employees worldwide receive at least the same amount of paid time off. The new framework will not change or decrease existing benefits in countries that already offer more than 14 weeks of paid parental leave.

For Sanofi employees in the United States, this means parental paid time off is increasing from 8 to 14 weeks. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 23 percent of civilian workers had access to paid family leave in 2021, and there is currently no federal paid family leave benefit for parents.

"We are dedicated to a workplace that embraces diversity and nurtures an environment where all employees feel they belong and are supported. This new policy underscores Sanofi's commitment to inclusion by providing parents, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation, the same amount of paid time off," said Clint Wallace, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Sanofi North America. "This enhanced benefit promotes equity and gives families more time off to bond."

Sanofi's enhanced paid parental leave builds on the generous benefits already available to U.S. employees and their families. This includes programs such as financial assistance for adoption, surrogacy or infertility, pre-maternity leave, special needs support, and childcare center discounts.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.

