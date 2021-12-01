Advertise
OGE Energy Corp. Board of Directors declares dividend

Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:15 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a first quarter dividend of $0.41 per common share of stock, to be paid January 28, 2022, to shareholders of record on January 10, 2022.

OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric utility with approximately 876,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.  In addition, OGE Energy Corp. holds a 25.5 percent limited partner interest and a 50 percent general partner interest of Enable Midstream.

CLASS OF STOCK:           

OGE Energy Corp. Common

DIVIDEND PER SHARE:    

$0.41

RECORD DATE:                

01/10/22

PAYMENT DATE:              

01/28/22

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oge-energy-corp-board-of-directors-declares-dividend-301435603.html

SOURCE OGE Energy Corp.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.