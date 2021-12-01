Pure Storage Appoints John Murphy to Board of Directors

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced the appointment of Adobe and Qualcomm alum, John Murphy, to its Board of Directors.

"With a reputation as a champion for innovation and extensive experience as a financial leader of dynamic organizations, we're thrilled to welcome John to Pure," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO of Pure Storage. "His expertise will be invaluable to us as we continue our strong growth and our march to delivering our capabilities as a service."

Murphy most recently served as Executive Vice President and CFO of Adobe, where he drove business momentum and accelerated revenue growth as leader of the company's worldwide finance team. Prior to Adobe, he held senior finance roles at Qualcomm, DIRECTV, and Experian. Murphy also serves as Board Member and Audit Chair for the Boards of both Kyriba and LegalZoom.

"Pure sets the standard for industry innovation and building long-term value for its customers," said Murphy. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to partner with the entire Pure team as it continues to build and execute its vision."

After six years as board members and strategic advisors to the company, Mark Garrett and Anita Sands will leave Pure's board of directors, effective December 15, 2021.

"We are incredibly grateful to Mark Garrett and Anita Sands for their guidance and wisdom during our formative years. We wish them both the very best in their future endeavors," said Giancarlo.

"I've been part of Pure's journey since their IPO. Over these past six years, Pure's exceptional team has expanded the horizon of the storage industry," said Sands. "With a strong roadmap and leadership team, I'm excited to see what's ahead for Pure."

"It has been a pleasure to contribute to Pure's transformational growth since joining its Board in 2015," said Garrett. "With a strong Board and executive team, and ongoing market momentum, I have no doubt that the Pure team will continue to build solutions that prepare users for the world of tomorrow."

