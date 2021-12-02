Home Helpers® Home Care Fills the In-Home Care Gap More Care Options Abound for Older Adults through New Cared-4 Program

CINCINNATI, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As many families gather for the holiday season, Home Helpers Home Care, a leader in the in-home care industry that serves more than 1,000 communities across the United States, prepares for the flurry of phone calls and online requests flagging that an older loved one now needs support in the home.

A new care plan from Home Helpers Home Care includes personal care and companionship, as well as nutrition and well-being, safety and 24-hour monitoring, and wellness calls.

More than 90 percent of Americans 65 and older say they wish to continue living independently at home. With cognitive and physical changes that occur as people age, many seniors need assistance with daily routine activities including shopping, dressing, cooking and cleaning.

Launched this year, the Home Helpers Home Care Cared-4SM program covers every need to keep someone independent, safe and comfortable at home. The customized care plan is tailored to a loved one's specific needs and can include:

Personal Care and Companionship – Helping with the basic activities of daily living like hygiene, cooking, mobility, errands and light housekeeping.

Wellness Calls – Providing needed reminders or just a simple hello and check-in.

Safety and 24-Hour Monitoring – Providing round-the-clock support with monitoring services.

Nutrition and Well-Being – Assisting with healthy meals, physical activity, doctor visits and exercising the mind.

"As you enjoy spending time with your parents and older loved ones, you may notice changes in their mental and physical well-being," said Home Helpers Home Care CEO Emma Dickison. "We typically field an increase in calls for help following every holiday season. What all adult children should know is, help is available, extremely customizable and just a click or phone call away. We provide families with the peace of mind they deserve knowing their loved one is staying safe and independent at home."

The new Cared-4 program is a holistic approach that meets the four primary areas of need and works to curb preventable hospitalizations and readmissions. For more information on Home Helpers Home Care Cared-4, visit homehelpershomecare.com/services.

ABOUT HOME HELPERS HOME CARE

Since 1997, Home Helpers® Home Care has provided exceptional in-home care to seniors and others. With independently owned and operated offices in more than 1,000 communities across the United States, we are committed to supporting the dignity and independence of the families we serve. Learn more at HomeHelpersHomeCare.com. For franchising information, visit HomeHelpersFranchise.com.

