iWave Announces Breakthrough Automated Intelligence Delivery

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - iWave, the top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, announced today that it has launched Smart Alerts, the industry's first automated intelligence delivery solution. This latest enhancement to its fundraising intelligence platform uses AI to monitor target donors and automatically deliver new intelligence, helping nonprofits accelerate their digital transformation.

"There's no question that the need for nonprofit organizations to undergo digital transformation is no longer an option, but imperative," said Ross Beattie, President and CEO of iWave. "This means having the ability to apply data to enhance fundraising operations. But the success of data-driven fundraising is dependent on the accuracy and timeliness of data that fundraising professionals have access to. To address this challenge, we're proud to be the first company in our industry to deliver automated, AI-driven fundraising intelligence. With Smart Alerts enabled on iWave's Intelligent Profiles, fundraising professionals can feel confident that they are delivering the right message, to the right donors, at the right time."

iWave's Intelligent Profiles provide indispensable fuel for fundraising efforts by delivering the industry's most robust wealth, philanthropic and biographic data, in combination with the power of AI-driven analytics and predictive modeling. The latest update enables users to dynamically update donor profiles with the most recent intelligence, ensuring that fundraising teams can always act on the most up-to-date information about donors.

"Our clients are well aware of the power of the data that they collect on their donors and see it as a key means to run their fundraising operations more efficiently and make a greater impact," said Mary Cote, VP of Product at iWave. "With the new intelligence-tracking capabilities that Smart Alerts deliver in real-time, they now have an enhanced holistic view of their donors, and the insights to make data-driven decisions even more effective."

About iWave:

iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify, and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave's intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry's highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Many of the largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations in the World, rely on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.

