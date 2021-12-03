Sunlight Resorts Extends Cyber Monday Promotion Through the End of the Year at its Flagship RV Resort, the Resort at Canopy Oaks in Lake Wales, Florida

LAKE WALES, Fla., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlight Resorts is ringing in the holiday season with a promotion being offered at the Resort at Canopy Oaks Luxury RV Resort. Beginning Cyber Monday and now continuing through December 30, those booking a new reservation for two or more nights in any RV site type or cottage will receive 25 percent off their stay taking place through December 30.

Resort at Canopy Oaks Clubhouse

The 435-acre Resort at Canopy Oaks features 200 acres of green space that encapsulates the mother-nature feel with a Florida vibe. Recently recognized by the prestigious LUXlife Travel & Tourism 2022 Award for the second consecutive year for "Holiday Resort of the Year – Florida" the 400 plus meticulously over-sized concrete pad RV sites offer full hookups and 50amp service and are surrounded by premium landscaping. All sites include a fire ring and a picnic table, while upgraded and waterfront sites feature brick paver patios and encased fire pits, and Platinum sites also include a built-in outdoor kitchen and stainless-steel grill. For those traveling without an RV, the resort offers 14 two-story spacious cottages that accommodate up to six people.

The resort boasts top-rated modern amenities, special events and activities, and a unique portfolio of offerings that include a convenience store, pizza and sandwich shop, spa, hair and nail salon, coffee and ice cream shop, an arts and crafts center, a business center, and most notably a distinctive full-service Tiki Bar. In addition, the expansive state-of-the-art clubhouse features a banquet kitchen, a first-class swimming pool with a rock waterfall hot tub, a fitness center, game room, mail room, showers, and laundry room – along with two additional separate bath and laundry facilities. There are also two regulation shuffleboard courts, two regulation bocce ball courts, and eight tournament style pickleball courts. The resort is also pet-friendly and offers an outdoor exercise area for dogs.

"We are seeing a steady increase in reservations throughout this holiday season as people travel more now after being cooped up through the pandemic, with many of them seeking memorable experiences with extended family and friends after having been separated last holiday season," stated Tristan Farrell, President of Sunlight Resorts. "And, with the opening of the Canadian border too, we are excited to see these valued guests return the Sunshine State, and we warmly welcome them back to the Resort at Canopy Oaks."

Those making reservations can receive the 25 percent discount by entering the promo code SUNNHOLIDAY at https://www.sunlight-resorts.com/resorts/resort-at-canopy-oaks/. For more information about Sunlight Resorts visit www.sunlight-resorts.com , and follow Sunlight Resorts on social media to stay up to date with current activities, new park progress, and special events, at Facebook.com/sunlight-resorts and on Instagram at @sunlight.resorts.

About Sunlight Resorts

As a new RV resort developer with 30 years of real estate development experience in the housing market, Sunlight Resorts properties are designed with consumer-inspired input, representing the next evolution of the RV construction industry to deliver upon the desires of the discerning RV traveler or owner. The Sunlight Resorts team toured RV properties across the country and solicited consumer desires, bringing fresh and luxurious forward-thinking design concepts to deliver exceptional signature resort experiences.

Sunlight Resorts will open a second destination RV resort property in 2022 in Ocala, Florida, Champions Run, which will offer luxurious accommodations and amenities as found at Canopy Oaks, including the real estate developer's signature Tiki Bar.

