Grammer Logistics Opens Commercial HQ in Houston

COLUMBUS, Ind., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammer Logistics (www.grammerlogistics.com) ("Grammer" or the "Company"), a leading chemicals, industrial gases and hazardous materials transportation and logistics firm, announced today it is establishing a new Commercial Headquarters, located at 2001 Timberloch Place in The Woodlands, TX. The office will serve as a central location for Grammer's commercial team and business development activity to support its growing customer base. The Company's corporate office will remain in Columbus, IN.

"We are very excited to open our commercial office in the heart of the chemicals capital of the world," stated Patrick Maher, Grammer's Chief Commercial Officer. "Our Houston location will bring the Grammer team closer to the needs of our customers as we work to develop tailored solutions for their business. Grammer continues to invest in the talent, infrastructure, equipment, and training that the bulk liquids supply chain demands."

With more than 20 terminal locations across the United States, Grammer Logistics specializes in safe and reliable logistics solutions across various chemical market segments. The Company's safety culture, meticulously maintained equipment, and expansive network of terminals, transload locations, and maintenance facilities has created a best-in-class foundation of operational excellence. Grammer is now focused on expanding its commercial strategy to meet the expanding needs of its customers.

Grammer Logistics (www.grammerlogistics.com) is recognized as the premier provider of safe, dependable bulk hazardous chemicals transportation services in the United States. Grammer's excellent record of safety and solutions focused approach to business has allowed the company to cultivate longstanding relationships with its client partners. The company has more than 20 facilities strategically located near major chemical production hubs across the United States, including 350 tractors, 850 specialty trailers and over 500 drivers and owner-operators serving over 500 diverse shippers across the Ammonia, LP Gas, Nitric Acid, NGLs, and General Chemical markets.

