Liberty Travel Celebrates 70th Anniversary with Re-Launch of "Get Carried Away" All-In-One Packages

MONTVALE, N.J.­, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Travel is pleased to announce it has re-launched its "Get Carried Away" all-in-one vacation packages as it celebrates its 70th year in business.

Liberty Travel opened its first location in 1951 and pioneered the concept of the vacation package – transportation, hotel, transfers and more, all with a single price tag. The travel agency is re-introducing the "Get Carried Away" concept to help meet the demand for affordable, quality leisure travel during the current time of uncertainty brought on by the global pandemic.

"After more than 18 months of border restrictions, lockdowns and various other challenges, people are yearning for a vacation that won't include any additional stress with the booking process." said Christina Pedroni, Senior Vice President of Liberty Travel. "For seventy years, we've built our business on providing our clients with peace of mind through our ease of booking, quality, and value. Never have these needs been more relevant than today."

The pre-designed packages will be initially focused on Mexico and the Caribbean and provide greater value to customers over traditional packages with more in-destination inclusions such as activities, private transfers and added hotel amenities, at a lower price point. Each package is available for a limited time only and are expected to sell out quickly as we enter peak season winter travel.

"With 70 years of experience under its belt, Liberty Travel has evolved into a more savvy and accessible business with travel consultants that include destination experts and group travel experts." Pedroni added. "Customers continue to demand an incredible destination, quality accommodation, and a range of activities, that can be easily planned and booked."

[Liberty Travel Get Carried Away Website link: https://www.libertytravel.com/get-carried-away ]

Liberty Travel continues to make travel accessible with the information, expert travel advice and great value for which it's known. Today, we have a network of over 500 travel agents working both in-store and remotely across the country to service our customers. For seven decades Liberty Travel has remained a pillar of the travel community and provides the added confidence that the company's team of professionals will remain a reliable resource, available to support travelers, every step of the way.

About Liberty Travel

For 70 years, Liberty Travel has been a name synonymous with travel in America, providing personalized travel planning and insight into the newest travel trends and destinations. In 1951, Liberty Travel literally created the "one-price" vacation package by combining land and transportation to what were then some of the most popular vacation destinations, Florida and the Catskills. From a one-desk office in Times Square, to 105 stores in 10 states, the brand has continually evolved, now sending millions of travelers to all corners of the world on trips ranging from destination weddings to family getaways, romantic escapes to reunions, and everything in between. Liberty Travel has been recognized three times by Newsweek Magazine for its industry-leading Customer Service. The brand prides itself on its people, possessing unmatched knowledge and passion, creating the perfect connection between people and place.

