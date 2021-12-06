OSF Digital Invests in AI Technology Solutions Leader, Teia Labs

OSF Digital introduces AI technology which increases project productivity

QUEBEC CITY, QC, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - OSF Digital , a leading provider of commerce solutions and digital transformation services to companies worldwide, announced it has invested in Teia Labs, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for e-commerce.

With this investment, OSF Digital looks to increase project productivity by using AI-enabled tools to assist developers in writing quality code in a shorter amount of time. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

"We have been working with Teia Labs over the years, and we are excited to invest in this innovative AI technology. We truly believe it will revolutionize how we write code over the next few years," said Gerard (Gerry) Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital. "This AI-enabled productivity and customer tool will allow us to deliver quality projects for our customers more quickly, ensuring OSF Digital remains a global leader in providing digital transformation services."

Teia Labs' technology includes AI-enabled productivity tools which assist developers in working more efficiently by spending less time on repetitive tasks, allowing them to focus on value-adding activities, solutions, and innovation.

OSF Digital is committed to becoming the go-to digital commerce transformation partner to brands globally. The firm's deep industry expertise enables it to identify a client's unique requirements and launch innovative commerce solutions dedicated to specific markets and industry verticals. This expertise was useful in 2020 when OSF Digital launched 20+ out-of-the-box industry-specific solutions and commerce accelerators to help brands around the world begin selling online fast and overcome pandemic-related challenges. OSF Digital has over 1,500 employees and 40 offices worldwide. Its customers include some of the world's biggest brands: L'Oréal, Burton Snowboards, Ubisoft, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Geox, Lush Handmade Cosmetics, Domaine Chandon, Urban Barn, and many more.

"Teia Labs works tirelessly to provide cutting-edge AI-enabled productivity and customer tools," said Douglas Souza, Co-Founder and CEO, Teia Labs. "Our team of highly-educated research professionals are committed to seeing our products serve businesses of any size and industry as a result of choosing OSF Digital as their commerce and digital transformation partner."

Thus far in 2021, OSF Digital has acquired Adept Group, Relation1, Werise, and Paladin Group.

