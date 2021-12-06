Sheer Markets Expands to Global Markets with New Licence

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheer Markets, announced earlier today that they have achieved another milestone by launching operations covering the LATAM, Africa, Asia and Oceania traders and investors.

Sheer Markets who have been regulated by CySEC since 2020 and are registered with the majority of the EU competent authorities to freely provide our services within the EU, are now taking this new step forward with an LFSA licence to facilitate the overwhelming interest they have received from non-EU traders and expand into LATAM, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

Sheer Markets' mission has always been to introduce a new range of institutional products to retail traders worldwide. In addition to their traditional CFDs on FX, Equities, Indices, Commodities and Cryptocurrencies offering, they make NDFs & EMFX trading possible for retail traders, effectively allowing them to enter an untapped market with new investment potential, trading currencies like the Brazilian Real, Indian Rupee, and Korean Won.

Sheer Markets CEO, Howard Carr, commented on this exciting development:

"It is with great excitement that we take this major step into introducing the global community to NDFs and our array of over 1900 CFD trading instruments. As the economies of emerging markets develop further, demand for EMFX and NDFs from existing and new traders have only been widening and accelerating, accompanied by an expansion in liquidity and increased turnover. We are happy to be among the first financial institutions to redefine the industry and present traders and investors with new opportunities."

In addition to an unprecedented product range with over 1900 CFD instruments, Sheer Markets traders benefit from some of the best trading conditions in the market, market-leading trading platforms, dedicated account managers, trading tools, research, excellent multilingual customer support, timely payments and more.

Sheer Markets is one of the first financial institutions to innovate and launch live streaming of NDFs for retail traders through the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. In addition, they offer a truly unique portfolio management service and strategies that make institutional grade investments available to their retail clients. Sheer Markets are committed to constantly improving their offering in order to bring traders the trading experience they truly deserve.

