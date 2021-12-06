SPA Names Ed Stewart Director, Navy and Marine Corps Initiatives

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis (SPA), Inc., is pleased to announce that Edwin Stewart, former Chief Engineer of Marine Corps Systems Command (MCSC), has joined the company in the role of Director, Navy and Marine Corps Initiatives.

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Systems Planning and Analysis)

During a 37-year government career, Mr. Stewart, a former member of the Senior Executive Service, held a variety of senior technical and executive leadership positions. In addition to MCSC Chief Engineer, positions included Technical Director at Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Panama City, Deputy Technical Director at NSWC Headquarters in Washington, DC, and other technical assignments within Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).

In his new position with SPA, Mr. Stewart will be responsible for developing and executing a strategy to expand SPA's Navy, Marine Corps, NAVSEA, and Warfare Center business.

"We are very pleased to welcome Ed to SPA and to benefit from his deep understanding of our customers' requirements," said SPA President and CEO Dr. William Vantine.

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier provider of innovative and data-driven knowledge-based solutions in support of complex National Security programs and defense priorities. SPA's capabilities include Advanced Analytics; Software Tool Development; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; and Program Support. SPA employees are subject matter experts in many domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity policy; and Hypersonics.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.