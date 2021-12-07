Major European Banks Invest In DDoS Attack Simulation Platform From HUB Security

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HUB Security announced its 2021 summary of sales for its D.Storm product to several leading customers in Israel, as well as three central banks in Europe, for an accumulated revenue of approximately €1 Million.

D.Storm is HUB Security's unique cybersecurity SaaS platform for the simulation of DDoS attacks, where cybercriminals flood servers with false data to cause websites to crash. HUB Security developed the product by utilizing its many years of experience conducting risk assessments and analyzing the attack patterns of cyberattackers for customers around the world.

"DDoS attacks are becoming more frequent, larger in size, and longer with the use of new botnets," said Eyal Moshe, CEO and co-founder of HUB Security. "The strong sales and feedback of D.Storm indicate that companies are responding seriously and conducting rigorous testing to better understand how to upgrade their cybersecurity programs."

HUB Security also announced that it is currently in advanced negotiations for the sale of D.Storm to a number of additional customers in Israel and abroad. Three more global banks are also in the process of having advanced proof-of-concept (PoC) discussions. HUB Security estimates that it will soon finalize additional contracts worth millions of Euros in sales in 2022.

The purpose of D.Storm is to identify vulnerabilities and exploits in an organization's infrastructure by replicating real-world attack methods using fully automated tools. The platform enables customers to run dozens of DDoS attack methods, including volumetric, infrastructure, and application attacks. With the aid of tens of thousands of attack bots that spread across different countries and continents, D.Storm is fully capable of imitating real browsers, which simulates the challenge of distinguishing between fake and legitimate users.

The platform collects data from the bot attacks in real-time and presents it to the user for in-depth analysis. This approach allows customers to substantially minimize their attack surface and prepare measures to withstand potential DDoS attacks on their strategic and sensitive assets. HUB Security estimates that sales of the solution are expected to have a material effect on its activities in 2022.

About HUB Security

HUB Security was established in 2017 by veterans of the 8200 and 81 elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The company specializes in unique Cyber Security solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution aimed at preventing hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances as well as a wide range of cybersecurity professional services worldwide.

