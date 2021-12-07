Novarad Corporation cements contract with Costa Rican government to provide state-sponsored medical facilities with its Nova RIS software After three-year evaluation process, Novarad selected as vendor of choice for nationwide deal

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novarad Corporation, a global leader of medical technology software, today announced that it has been selected by the Costa Rican government to provide the country's medical facilities with cutting-edge RIS (Radiology Information System) software. Over 50 facilities varying in size from small imaging centers to large national hospitals will be integrated with Nova RIS, a variable scale architecture system providing a secure and performant solution.

"We are honored to have been selected by the Costa Rican government for this incredibly important task of providing the country with a modern, scalable RIS system," said Dr. Wendell Gibby, CEO and founder of Novarad. "We are confident that our integrated solution for Costa Rica will improve efficiency, save money and enhance patient care."

Reasons for selecting Novarad included greater control over study information and an increased capacity for collaborative care both inside and outside of facilities. Novarad is also one of only a few medical software vendors that offers comprehensive and cost-effective Spanish language solutions. The mobile communication capabilities for patients such as e-forms and CryptoChart provide ease of access for patients and doctors.

"By centralizing the core systems in two separate, highly secure data centers that are geographically diverse, we have built a high-availability solution that will support improved workflow for the hundreds of healthcare workers, resulting in overall better patient experience," said Harold Welch, Senior Vice President of Technical Solutions Worldwide at Novarad. "In addition, Novarad's RIS-driven workflow will provide over 100 radiologists the ability to rapidly and efficiently launch studies, dictate diagnostic reports and return results to physicians seamlessly, all on an integrated system."

It is not unusual for companies to provide a scalable solution given enough resources. Likewise, it is not uncommon to offer an affordable option. As a leader in the industry, however, Novarad has combined the best of both worlds: a solution that includes enterprise-level features and functionality as well as scalability from very small to very large institutions using a cost-effective variable scale architecture system built on ground-breaking object store technology.

"Novarad is known worldwide for providing innovative, technology that can be deployed very cost effectively for our customers, to work where and when they choose while maintaining the security, scalability and performance required by the rapidly-evolving healthcare industry," Welch said. "As always, Novarad provides continuous upgrades to our newest and most innovative features as part of our ongoing support, which will keep the country of Costa Rica on the cutting-edge of medical advancements."

Novarad offers augmented reality surgical navigation, PACS with enterprise imaging, RIS, cardiology, orthopedic, billing and mammography systems and has more than 1000 installations worldwide. To learn more about Novarad, follow the company on Twitter @NovaradCorp, or visit www.novarad.net.

Novarad enables healthcare providers to take control of their medical images through its full diagnostic suite. Ncompass Enterprise Imaging, along with user-configurable clinical workflow modules, gives facilities the solutions they need to accelerate the quality of care while assuring consistent and predictable costs. The innovative OpenSight augmented reality system overlays medical images directly onto the patient's body in order to enable accurate registration for surgical planning. Novarad improves the practice of medicine by continually developing and refining our advanced imaging technologies to benefit providers and patients. Visit Novarad.net to learn more.

