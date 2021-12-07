Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Announces New Orleans, Louisiana Opening In April 360-degree, large-scale digital art experience offering visitors total immersion in Van Gogh to open in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment producer Exhibition Hub and Fever, the leading entertainment discovery platform, announced that Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will debut in New Orleans, Louisiana in April 2022, with tickets officially going on sale Friday, December 10, 2021 at 9am EST.

Following successful launches in Atlanta, Dallas, New York, Miami, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Boston that collectively welcomed more than 1,300,000 guests during their opening weeks, the experience will now open to visitors in New Orleans.

Visitors will step into more than 300 of Van Gogh's sketches, drawings, and paintings through the use of floor-to-ceiling digital projections, made possible by state-of-the-art video mapping technology. The exhibition also includes a one-of-a-kind VR experience in a separate gallery. This multi-sensory experience guides the viewer through a ten-minute journey on "a day in the life of the artist," providing a chance to discover the inspiration behind some of Van Gogh's most beloved and iconic works, including Vincent's Bedroom at Arles and Starry Night Over The Rhone River.

A drawing studio and additional galleries that explore the life, works and techniques of Van Gogh offer a new, intimate understanding of the Post-Impressionist genius and his work.

Immersive and educational, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience provides a COVID-safe digital experience and family-friendly activity for adults and children alike. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10, 2021 and start from $34.90 for adults and $19.90 for children.

All ticket holders will also receive access to the interactive landing page here , enhancing the edutainment experience, allowing guests to explore the story behind the exhibit and enjoy online activities. These include 360º panoramas, created from Van Gogh artworks that allow you to explore the surroundings and environment of Van Gogh himself; visual trivia that can be answered from the information and fun facts that appear on the website; and a "download" section with templates of Van Gogh's main artworks to color.

View a video trailer of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience here .

High resolution images and additional video content are available here .

About Exhibition Hub:

Exhibition Hub is a curator, producer and distributor of large exhibitions across the world, from Brazil to China to Paris to Moscow. They deliver edutainment experiences to wide audiences and adapt their productions to the venue creating each time an original experience from museums, exhibition centres, galleries to shopping malls, old churches, historical buildings and other unique spots.

Nowadays, Exhibition Hub focuses more and more on immersive experiences. They offer a spectacular 360° video, light and music experience and a one of a kind virtual reality experiences each a compliment to the immersive experiences, didactic introduction galleries allowing the visitor to immerse himself/herself into the artist before experiencing the spectacular larger than life projections all synchronized to an original score of music.

About Fever:

Fever is the leading global entertainment discovery platform. Fever has revolutionised the world of entertainment since 2015, inspiring over 40 million people every month to discover the best experiences in their cities. Fever empowers event organizers to create amazing experiences, with successful examples such as the "Candlelight Concert Series" attended by over 1 million guests, the Los Angeles based "Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience", or the "Mad Hatter G&T Party" in multiple cities across the US. Through the use of its technology, Fever works alongside organisers, promoters and brands to create unique and original experiences.

Fever is currently present in more than 50 cities, with offices in London, at Camden Market, as well as New York, Hollywood, Chicago, Paris, Madrid and Barcelona, with a team of over 350 people. Fever is backed by leading institutional investors, including Rakuten Capital (investors in Pinterest and Lyft, among others), Accel (investors in tech companies such as Facebook, Slack and Spotify), Fidelity and Atresmedia (producers of successful TV shows such as Money Heist).

