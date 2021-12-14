BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotero, a leading data security company today announced that it has partnered with NVISNx, a leading data risk governance (DRG) solution provider. NVISNx will integrate its platform that correlates business data with cyber controls to identify and protect all critical data with Sotero's data security platform, creating a unified solution that address the unmet need for identifying, classifying and protecting an organization's critical data assets while eliminating the need, cost and risk of storing unused data. With NVISNx, companies can identify and classify all of their data and then optimize data access, governance policies and cyber controls for their most critical assets. Sotero then enables the continuous protection of these assets and provides the enforcement for governance and access.

Sotero and NVISNx Announce Integration Partnership

"It is my pleasure to announce that Sotero's revolutionary data governance and security capabilities will be able to be accessed from within NVISNx's data risk governance (DRG) platform. By integrating with Sotero, NVISNx customers can not only identify and monitor all critical data, they can also quickly secure and govern access control to that data," said Purandar Das, Co-Founder and CEO of Sotero.

Business and security leaders are overwhelmed by the amount of data in their organization and the need to protect their most critical assets. They struggle to identify sensitive data, to control access, and keep data protected at all times while still maximizing the value of it. Data sprawl, lack of visibility, and lack of auditability put businesses at risk, including monetary, compliance, reputational and operational risk.

"NVISNx's first-to-market data risk governance platform enables companies to make data-driven decisions to optimize controls for protecting critical data, while also purging files that no longer holds business value and is at end of life. Through our partnership with Sotero, our customers will have a more complete view of where their critical data is stored with a very user-friendly experience in knowing that it's truly protected," said Glen Day, Founder and CEO of NVISNx.

With NVISNx and Sotero's next-generation technology, organizations are now able to have a operational framework from enterprise-wide data inventory to data security by classifying all data no matter where it is and having the ability to keep the data encrypted at all times, regardless of location, while enforcing governance and access control.

About NVISNx

NVISNx [n-vision-x] is the leading data risk governance (DRG) platform that converges business data and cyber intel analytics to empower companies to gain complete control of their enterprise data to reduce data risks, compliance scopes and storage costs.

NVISNx's platform was built for the business and provides a unique approach to enterprise data inventory and classification through visual analytics that quickly enables Business, IT and Cyber leaders to collaborate on what data to protect and what to purge, so they can confidently take action to optimize security controls and defensibly purge files that have no business value, incur business risk, and provide massive cost savings across the enterprise in just a few weeks. To learn more, please visit www.NVISNx.com

About Sotero

Sotero is the global innovator and leader in revolutionary data security. Sotero's cloud-native data security platform enables our customers with a way to protect data anytime, anywhere , regardless of data store, integration mechanisms, and user tools. With Sotero, organizations can control, access, operate, and use data to extract information that drives organizations' business outcomes and innovation.

Sotero provides organizations with a scalable and flexible data security fabric that migrates and moves data securely, in all its instances in an interconnected world. Organizations gain complete control over their data privacy, compliance, audibility and governance for use cases ranging from securing data at the edge, IoT devices and streaming data, and moving data securely to downstream systems. For more information, please contact Sonia Awan, Senior PR and Communications Manager at soniaawan@soterosoft.com or visit www.soterosoft.com.

