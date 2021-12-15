Braes Capital Announces Launch of Federal Focused Cybersecurity Fund

HOUSTON and CHANTILLY, Va,, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braes Capital today announced the launch of a new private equity fund, Braes Sneakers II, that intends to raise up to $600M in capital commitments for investment in the United States Federal cybersecurity, technology and services sector.

The Fund initially intends to acquire or invest in four to six companies within this sector and adjacent markets. Braes acquired the Federal cyber research and development (R&D) company, Siege Technologies, LLC, in June 2019; and the new fund will target investments to add complementary capabilities, product and services in offensive cyber, secured networks, DevSecOps, and advanced signals.

"Braes Capital is committed to supporting security of the United States through material investment into technology and service companies led by mission driven leadership teams. Ongoing commitment and partnership between the Public and Private sector is needed and that's exactly what we are setting out to do with the launch of Braes Sneakers II."

-- Alex Clary Managing Partner Braes Capital

Braes Capital is a private investment advisor comprised of seasoned investment and banking professionals with over 100 years in public and private capital markets. Based in Houston, Tx, Braes Capital provides advisory and governance roles in the projects and companies it acquires and invests in.

