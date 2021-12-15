Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Announces CEO Handover to Lead Company into Technology Era

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as "Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, today announced that Mr. Basil Wilson, the Company's former Chairman and CEO, has resigned from both positions due to health reasons. Sir Lucas Capetian will become Color Star's new Chairman and CEO.

Sir Lucas Capetian graduated from Harvard Business School with an Executive Master of Business Administration degree and, with many years of experience in the field of internet technology, has sharp observations and judgement. He founded two internet technology companies and has invested in several other technology companies, including high-tech smart-wear, in the UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai and other regions. Sir Lucas Capetian will assume the positions of Chairman and CEO and lead Color Star in more rapid development of core technologies, such as its metaverse and non-fungible token (NFT) products.

Sir Lucas Capetian, CEO of Color Star, commented: "First and foremost, I want to thank Mr. Basil Wilson for having paved the way toward making solid technological progress during his tenure. Color Star made tremendous efforts in the development of metaverse and NFT products as well as other technological breakthroughs under his leadership. During this time, the Company also saw operating income increase exponentially, while registered users of the metaverse entertainment platform, Color Star app, exceeded one million. It is regrettable to see Mr. Wilson resign as CEO due to health reasons, however I will continue to lead the Company in making new breakthroughs and the development of metaverse and NFT products. I will use my leadership, experience, and resources to propel Color Star on the path to more rapid technology and business development."

Upon his appointment, Sir Lucas Capetian will first increase R&D efforts for the development of metaverse products and smart-wear technologies. In the meantime, the Color Star app metaverse entertainment interface will be launched later this month. The platform will continuously incorporate and integrate the Company's entertainment technology concepts and developments to create a global celebrity interactive metaverse world.

