Nuvation Bio Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for NUV-422 for the Treatment of High-Grade Gliomas, Including Glioblastoma Multiforme

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to NUV-422, a cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 2/4/6 inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with high-grade gliomas, including glioblastoma multiforme. NUV-422 received Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of patients with malignant gliomas from the FDA in the first quarter of 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Nuvation Bio, Inc.)

"We are pleased that NUV-422 received FDA Fast Track designation because it highlights the serious unmet need of patients with brain cancer and the potential of our lead drug candidate NUV-422 to serve as an innovative new treatment option for high-grade gliomas, including glioblastoma multiforme," said David Hung, M.D., founder, president, and chief executive officer of Nuvation Bio. "Enrollment is ongoing in our expanded Phase 1/2 monotherapy study of NUV-422 for the treatment of adults with recurrent or refractory high-grade gliomas and solid tumors. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the FDA to expedite the development of NUV-422 with data from the Phase 1 portion of the study, which is on track for 2022."

NUV-422 is the Company's lead investigational CDK2/4/6 inhibitor program that works to overcome the limitations of CDK4/6 inhibitors. CDK4/6 inhibitors are known clinical entities with proven efficacy, but some cancer cells can evade these treatments by increasing signaling through CDK2. Inhibition of CDK2 in addition to CDK4/6 cuts off the tumor's natural escape route. NUV-422 is a potent inhibitor of CDK 2, 4, and 6. Preclinical studies have shown that NUV-422 has favorable blood-brain barrier penetration. NUV-422 is also designed to limit CDK1 inhibition, a potential cause of toxicity in other second-generation inhibitors. In addition to high grade gliomas, NUV-422 is currently being studied in HR+ HER2- advanced breast cancer (with and without brain metastases) and metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Fast Track designation is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need with the goal of getting important new drugs to patients earlier. A drug that receives Fast Track designation is eligible for more frequent meetings and communications with the FDA, accelerated approval and priority review if certain criteria are met, and more.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates. Nuvation Bio's proprietary portfolio includes six novel and mechanistically distinct oncology therapeutic product candidates, each targeting some of the most difficult-to-treat types of cancer. Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world's leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.nuvationbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential therapeutic benefit of Nuvation Bio's product candidates and the expected timing of clinical trial data. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management team of Nuvation Bio and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Nuvation Bio. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 10, 2021, under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents that Nuvation Bio has filed or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or Nuvation Bio's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Nuvation Bio does not presently know, or that Nuvation Bio currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Nuvation Bio's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Nuvation Bio anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Nuvation Bio's assessments to change. However, while Nuvation Bio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Nuvation Bio specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Nuvation Bio's assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Nuvation Bio Investor Contact:

ir@nuvationbio.com

Nuvation Bio Media Contact:

Argot Partners

Leo Vartorella

leo@argotpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nuvation Bio, Inc.