Princess Cruises Brings Back Best. Sale. Ever. Offering Five Princess Perks - Drinks, Wi-Fi, Crew Appreciation, Stateroom Location Upgrade and Specialty Dining All Worldwide Cruises & Cruisetours Offered During Biggest Sale of the Year

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enthusiastic cruisers seeking the best sale of the year can take advantage of Princess Cruises Best .Sale. Ever to book their 2022/2023 vacation experiences. The sale runs from Dec. 15, 2021 through March 2, 2022 and includes five Princess perks - drinks, Wi-Fi, crew appreciation, stateroom location upgrade and specialty dining - for the ultimate cruise vacation to destinations all over the world.

Available on all cruise and cruisetour bookings, the Best. Sale. Ever offers guests a huge value and savings to celebrate incredible travel experiences to sought-after destinations like the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, the Mexican Riviera and more. Details can be found at www.princess.com.

The five Princess perks offered in the Best. Sale. Ever., a value of at least $695 on a 7-day cruise include:

Drinks: The Premier Beverage Package is applied to guests who are 21 years or older and includes hand-crafted cocktails, wine, beer, fountain soda, specialty coffees and more. Guests who are under 21 will receive the Premier Coffee & Soda Package, which includes a variety of non-alcoholic beverages.

Unlimited Wi-Fi : MedallionNet Wi-Fi, the best internet at sea, offers land-like connectivity for guests to make video calls from anywhere on the ship, share their vacation experiences in real time with friends and family on social media platforms, and stream sports, movies, music and videos. Unlimited MedallionNet Wi-Fi will automatically apply when guests sign on to activate their device and applies to all guests in stateroom (up to four devices).

Crew Appreciation: To ensure the crew are taken care of, too, Princess will cover crew appreciation on guests' behalf.

Stateroom Location Upgrade: Guests can rest easy knowing they can choose their preferred location within their stateroom category. Offered on a first-come, first-serve basis, upgrades are subject to capacity and availability and apply in like-to-like stateroom types (interior to interior, oceanview to oceanview, balcony to balcony and mini-suite to mini-suite). Not offered in the suite category. Cruises 66 days or longer are not eligible for this offer.

Specialty Dining: Dine at one of Princess' award-winning restaurants, where every meal feels like a celebration. Valid for all guests in the stateroom, vouchers will be delivered upon embarkation and are not redeemable for cash. Guests must dine at the same time in the same reserved seating.

The Best. Sale. Ever. cruise sale starts at 12am PT on December 15, 2021 and runs through 11:59pm PT on March 2, 2022.It is available to residents of the 50 United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda and the District of Columbia. More details and exclusions can be found at www.princess.com.

For the latest Princess COVID-19 health protocols, please visit https://www.princess.com/plan/cruise-with-confidence/cruise-health/covid-19-guest-protocols/.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at http://www.princess.com/.

About Princess Cruises :

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises.

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols.

