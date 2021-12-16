DFI Announced Financial Results and Future Prospects

TAIPEI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI's November revenue totaled $NT1.441 billion, which is a 14.3% growth compared to the $NT1.261 billion in October. DFI's Q3 gross profit margin was affected by the deferred effect of material shortages and price increases from upstream suppliers, as well as additional manufacturing cost due to factory relocation. However, as smart factory has relocated completely, in the future, the factory's production capacity is expected to increase to twice the current level.

As businesses actively pursue digital transformation and smart applications, DFI will offer an integrated hardware platform designed to meet industry demands and various applications in collaboration with Qisda Business Solution Group (BSG). BSG will provide a platform that integrates software, hardware, and services to help companies undergo accelerated transformation and seize new business opportunities.

DFI Vice Chairman Michael Lee stated: "As Qisda BSG will provide comprehensive hardware and software integration in the future, DFI will assume the critical role of supplying the hardware platform. Besides meeting internal demands for industrial motherboards at Qisda/Benq Group, DFI will also provide optimal embedded motherboard products for external clients to satisfy the rapidly growing demand for various applications."

DFI relocated its factory to the park of the Qisda Technology headquarters in November, introducing smart manufacturing technologies such as advanced production equipment, automated logistics, and smart warehousing solutions. The relocated factory remains scalable and expandable, and is estimated to provide up to twice the current production capacity in the future, enabling DFI to offer more flexible industrial production and support for clients and the group.

In response to the demand for smart applications and market plurality, DFI will also continue to provide a complete range of embedded application products to penetrate the vertical application market. In the future, DFI will focus on AIoT and 5G products in collaboration with Ace Pillar's automated solutions, AEWIN's networking products, and Brainstorm's sale channels and business equipment, leveraging group resources and key proprietary technologies to deepen our presence in the smart application market and satisfy the service needs of customers in different sectors.

DFI's Q3 consolidated revenue was NT$3.74 billion, up 14% QoQ and 83% YoY. The net income attributable to the parent company was $71 million, up 14% QoQ and down 33% YoY, with earnings per share of $0.62. The cumulative consolidated revenue for the first three quarters was NT$9.019 billion with earnings per share of NT$1.75.

View original content:

SOURCE DFI Inc.