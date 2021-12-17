First National Realty Partners Acquires Summit Square, a 166,552 SF Reasor's-Anchored Shopping Center in Tulsa, OK

RED BANK, N.J., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Summit Square, a grocery-anchored shopping center located at 7104 South Sheridan Road, Tulsa, OK 74133. Summit Square is a 166,552 SF shopping center that is 96% occupied and anchored by a 66,455 square foot Reasor's Supermarket. Reasor's is a local grocer and subtenant of their wholesaler, Associated Wholesale Grocers, the largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets in the country. The property is located approximately 10 miles southeast of downtown Tulsa and adds to FNRP's rapidly growing portfolio of premier real estate assets throughout the United States.

Summit Square

"We are excited to add Summit Square to our portfolio, which represents our first acquisition in Oklahoma", said Matt Annibale, Senior Director of Acquisitions at First National Realty Partners. "Reasor's recently completed a multimillion-dollar renovation which will help establish Summit Square as being one of the premier shopping centers in the area". In addition to Reasor's, the center also features a strategic roster of internet-resistant, daily needs tenants.

The seller was represented by Margaret Caldwell, Gill Warner, and Patrick Kelley of Stan Johnson Co.

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional-quality commercial real estate throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic, and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as an investor, developer, and asset manager of commercial real estate. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments that result in superior, risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

Contact Information

Sam Perrelli, Investor Relations

info@fnrealtypartners.com

First National Realty Partners

125 Half Mile Road Suite 207

Red Bank, New Jersey 07701

800-605-4966

https://fnrpusa.com/property/summit

Matt Annibale, Senior Director of Acquisitions

mannibale@fnrealtypartners.com

First National Realty Partners

125 Half Mile Road Suite 207

Red Bank, New Jersey 07701

732-696-1201

https://fnrpusa.com/property/summit

