Neptune Wellness Extends Mood Ring Product Line with In-Demand Pre-rolls Launching in Ontario and Alberta

Launch marks Neptune's entry into all major cannabis product categories

Additional Mood Ring cannabis products to roll out across Canada this month

LAVAL, QC, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on plant-based, sustainable, and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced the launch of Mood Ring's new cannabis pre-roll product line in Alberta and Ontario. With the introduction of pre-rolls, Neptune now has an offering for every major cannabis product category in Canada.

"The pre-roll market is booming in Canada, and we're pleased to introduce this in-demand format to our popular Mood Ring product mix," said Michael Cammarata, Chief Executive Officer and President of Neptune. "With sales up almost 200% year over year, pre-rolls have become a top three best-selling product category in Ontario as consumers increasingly seek them out for their accessibility and convenience."

Mood Ring pre-rolls will initially be available in the popular Florida Citrus KushTM strain in 2 x 0.5 gram format, launching in Alberta and Ontario in January.

In addition, Neptune will introduce several new Mood Ring product formats across Canada, including:

Jack Flash Distillate Applicators across Alberta and Ontario , and Pure Kush Distillate Applicators in Alberta .

Craft Golden Berry dried flower in Alberta , British Columbia , and Ontario

High THC Oil in Alberta

THC/CBD Balanced Oil in Ontario .

"These product launches signify Neptune's emergence as a diversified, high quality cannabis company with a complete offering across the major cannabis forms," added Cammarata. "We continue to execute on our strategy to deliver profitable growth through our cannabis business and we look forward to adding additional branded products to our licensed Canadian footprint over the coming year."

A portion of the proceeds from the sales of Mood Ring products will be donated to the planting of trees through our partnership with One Tree Planted.

For more information, please visit https://moodring.com.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Neptune is a diversified health and wellness company with a mission to redefine health and wellness. Neptune is focused on building a portfolio of high quality, affordable consumer products in response to long-term secular trends and market demand for natural, plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands. The Company utilizes a highly flexible, cost-efficient manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure that can be scaled to quickly adapt to consumer demand and bring new products to market through its mass retail partners and e-commerce channels. For additional information, please visit: https://neptunewellness.com/.

