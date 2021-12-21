UMPQUA BANK NAMED OREGON'S MOST ADMIRED FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Bank, a subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ), has been named Oregon's Most Admired Financial Services Company by business and community leaders for the 17th consecutive year. Umpqua is Oregon's largest bank and has received the Most Admired honor every year since the Portland Business Journal first introduced the award in 2005.

"To once again be named Oregon's Most Admired Financial Services Company by leaders across our state is truly an honor and reflects the outstanding people across all parts of our organization," said Umpqua Bank CEO Cort O'Haver. "Through a period of tremendous challenges and ongoing change, Umpqua's 4,000 associates continue to put our customers and communities first. I couldn't be more proud of what we've accomplished this year and the positive impact our bank continues to make on the economic health and well-being of our communities."

Each year, the Portland Business Journal conducts a statewide poll of nearly 4,000 CEOs and top executives across the state to determine Oregon's Most Admired Companies in several industry categories. Those polled rank organizations based on criteria including community involvement, innovation, quality of management, quality of products and services, and branding and marketing.

2021 Umpqua Bank Highlights:



Umpqua the top bank in the Northwest region for customer satisfaction as part of its 2021 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction



J.D. Power & Associates namedthe top bank in the Northwest region for customer satisfaction as part of its 2021 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study

·The Portland Business Alliance named Umpqua the 2021 Glass Ceiling Breaker award winner for its commitment and work to elevate women business leaders and women-centric enterprises.





Umpqua released its 2021



As a leading bank for small and middle market businesses,released its 2021 Business Barometer, an in-depth study into the mood, mindset, and strategic priorities of nearly 1,200 business leaders across the U.S. The bank also recently released its 2022 economic outlook, " Headwinds & Opportunities: Economic Trends & Predictions for West Coast Businesses in 2022 ."

Umpqua continued its leadership in the federal Paycheck Protection Program and provided an additional 10,000 businesses with financial relief in 2021, bringing the bank's total PPP support to nearly $3B in relief to roughly 26,000 businesses.





Highlighting Umpqua's focus on equitable lending, the U.S. Small Business Administration featured Umpqua in its Equity Spotlight series for providing 30% of its 2021 PPP loans to women-owned businesses—double the national average.





Umpqua published its 2020



As part of its commitment to accountability around sustainable business practices and community well-being,published its 2020 ESG Report , sharing the company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies, activities, metrics and progress.

Umpqua associates have logged more than 16,177 volunteer hours through the bank's Umpqua associates are given one full week of paid time off to volunteer each year. Since the program launched in 2004, Umpqua associates have volunteered more than half a million hours, representing a $12.5 million investment to support thousands of community nonprofits.



So far in 2021,associates have logged more than 16,177 volunteer hours through the bank's Connect Volunteer Program , which includes an innovative virtual volunteer initiative that has made volunteering possible during the pandemic. Through Connect,associates are given one full week of paid time off to volunteer each year. Since the program launched in 2004,associates have volunteered more than half a million hours, representing ainvestment to support thousands of community nonprofits.

$3 million in support for nonprofits committed to improving their By year-end, Umpqua Bank and the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation will have invested more thanin support for nonprofits committed to improving their communities and increasing access and opportunity for micro and small businesses across the bank's footprint.

Oregon's Most Admired Companies is an annual ranked listing and event held by the Portland Business Journal to recognize the region's leading organizations. To learn more visit www.bizjournals.com/portland.

About Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank, headquartered in Roseburg, Ore., is a subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, and has locations across Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, and Arizona. Umpqua Bank has been recognized for its innovative customer experience and banking strategy by national publications including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, BusinessWeek, Fast Company and CNBC. The company has been recognized for eight years in a row on FORTUNE magazine's list of the country's "100 Best Companies to Work For," and was recently named by The Portland Business Journal the Most Admired Financial Services Company in Oregon for the seventeenth consecutive year. In addition to its retail banking presence, Umpqua Bank also owns Financial Pacific Leasing, Inc., a nationally recognized commercial finance company that provides equipment leases to businesses.

