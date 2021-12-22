Ben & Jerry's Reveals Its Top Ten Flavors of 2021

BURLINGTON, Vt., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben & Jerry's fans look forward to this time of year with great anticipation—not for the festive lights and holiday cheer, but for the release of the ice cream company's list of Top Ten Flavors. Everyone wants to know if their favorite flavor earned a spot. Did yours make the list?

Half Baked

The cookie dough in it is unbaked, but the fudge brownies are baked. It's literally half baked. Cherry Garcia

A fan flavor suggestion. Introduced in 1987; in or near the top three ever since. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Our best-seller worldwide; inspired by a fan suggestion. Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Featuring brownies from New York's Greyston Bakery, which provides jobs and training to low-income people in Yonkers. Tonight Dough

Jimmy Fallon's second Ben & Jerry's flavor. His proceeds go to SeriousFun Children's Network. Strawberry Cheesecake

Complete with graham cracker swirl! Phish Food

This flavor will celebrate 25 years in 2022. Americone Dream

Stephen Colbert donates his proceeds and his staff gets to pick who benefits. Chunky Monkey

Launched in 1988, it's one of the OG flavors. Brownie Batter Core

A Core flavor, with a stream of unbaked brownie batter running straight through the middle of the pint.

#3 Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. A favorite ever since an anonymous fan suggested it in 1984.

Cherry Garcia comes in at #2 for the eighth year in a row!

Year after year, Half Baked reigns supreme over the ice cream aisle. Is it the fudge brownies and cookie dough chunks that bring fans back time after time? Yes, it absolutely is.

