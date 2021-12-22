Matrix Medical Network Appoints Tom Catchings as Chief Information Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Medical Network® (Matrix) today announced the appointment of Tom Catchings as Chief Information Officer. For more than 20 years, Matrix has met individuals where they live and work to assess health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that empower them to better manage their own health. Early in 2021 Matrix announced the evolution of its business into four distinct lines of business: Matrix Clinical Care, Matrix Clinical Solutions, Matrix Clinical Trials, and Matrix Clinical Labs. As our business continues to evolve, Tom will help to ensure we are well prepared for growth, innovation, and diversification.

As a transformative technology leader with companies across multiple industries, Tom brings more than 25 years of experience in business and technology, managing all aspects of IT, including Enterprise Systems, DevOps, Network Operations, Data Management and Strategy. His experience developing, leading, and leveraging technology as it relates to growth and profitability uniquely positions him to help guide Matrix.

Tom joins Matrix from naviHealth, where he served as Chief Technology Officer, leading their IT team with a focus on driving security and scalability in the company's internal infrastructure and powering customer-facing digital health care transformation. Prior to joining naviHealth, Tom served as Senior Vice President of Technology and CIO of WageWorks Inc., a leading SaaS provider of consumer-directed benefits, servicing over seven million employees across 80,000 business clients.

"Matrix identified new and different healthcare needs at the beginning of the pandemic and rapidly deployed our approximately 5,000 expert clinicians and state-of-the-art Mobile Health Clinics to help keep the employee groups and communities we serve safe," said Matrix Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Keith Henthorne. "Tom's expertise will help us to ensure our IT infrastructure best supports Matrix and sets us up for continued sustainable growth."

"This is an amazing time to be joining Matrix and I very much look forward to advancing the organization with new and different technologies to better serve our members, patients, and communities," said Matrix Chief Information Officer, Tom Catchings.

About Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network has provided expert care and health services to millions of at-risk individuals where they live and work for more than 20 years. The organization's network of approximately 5,000 clinicians meets individuals wherever they are to assess their health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that activate them to manage their own health.

Matrix, in partnership with its expert clinical advisory panel, offers customizable solutions across four distinct lines of business via in-home visits, telehealth, on-site support at medical facilities and businesses, and Mobile Health Clinics:

Matrix Clinical Care helps seniors and other at-risk individuals enjoy a better quality of care, experience better health outcomes, and identify chronic conditions that may otherwise go undiagnosed.

Matrix Clinical Solutions Matrix Clinical Solutions helps keep workers healthy and businesses run productively with its tailored, flexible onsite and mobile employer health services, including occupational, primary, preventative, urgent and episodic care as well as a fully integrated lab that uniquely focusses on total worker health.

Matrix Clinical Trials provides rapid and scalable decentralized trial solutions to help organizations better reach and recruit diverse, underserved, and high-risk communities. Matrix's network of skilled clinicians and virtual Principal Investigators enable us to provide robust care services via home visits, on-site support at medical facilities, virtual visits, and mobile sites.

Matrix Clinical Labs is a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory that provides state-of-the-art diagnostic services and clinical testing support to industry and its other lines of business. For more information, visit www.matrixmedicalnetwork.com

