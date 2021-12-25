RVNC DEADLINE REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important LP February 8, 2022 Deadline Reminder for Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. ("Revance") (NASDAQ: RVNC). The action charges Revance with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Revance's materially misleading statements to the public, Revance investors have suffered significant losses.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: February 8, 2022

CLASS PERIOD: November 25, 2019 through October 11, 2021

REVANCE'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

Revance is a biotechnology company that engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. Revance's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection ("DAXI"), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia.

On November 25, 2019, Revance issued a press release announcing that it had submitted a Biologics License Application ("BLA") to the FDA for DAXI. Then, on October 12, 2021, Revance issued a press release revealing that on July 2, 2021, the FDA had issued a Form 483 informing Revance of serious concerns it had discovered while inspecting one of Revance's manufacturing facilities. Among other things, the Form 483 indicated that "[t]he current manufacturing process is not the process proposed for licensure," and "[t]he firm's Quality Unit lacks the responsibility and authority for the control, review, and approval of outsourced activities which includes defining the responsibilities and communication processes for quality-related activities in a written agreement." Following this news, Revance's stock price fell $6.85 per share, or 25%, to close at $20.45 per share on October 12, 2021.

Then, on October 15, 2021, Revance issued another press release disclosing that "[i]n a communication received on October 15, [2021,] the FDA has determined it is unable to approve the BLA in its present form, and indicated that there are deficiencies related to the FDA's onsite inspection at Revance's manufacturing facility." Following this news, Revance's stock price fell $8.90 per share, or 39.19%, to close at $13.81 per share on October 18, 2021.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: February 8, 2022

